Animal nonprofit plans protest after spate of animal cruelty crimes

After a series of animal cruelty crimes, a local animal nonprofit is looking to take a stand and raise awareness about these attacks.

According to Mary Rouse, director of Pals-for-Paws Animal Rescue, a protest is planned for March 27 in front of the Howard County courthouse in response to recent crimes against animals. Rouse said enough of a trend had become apparent that she felt obligated to do something that could impart change and lead to stiffer penalties for offenders. But she said it will take the community to enact change.

“We’re asking the community to come out with us, and we need their support in changing some things,” Rouse said. “We’re hoping that we can get through to the judges that we want stiffer punishments for animal abuse and neglect in the community, and we don’t want it to be tolerated. So we’d like the community to come out with us and help with this, and we need their support. The only way we’re ever going to change it is if we all agree we don’t like it. We’re not going to sit back and let it happen.”

Rouse referenced the most recent high-profile animal crime, which occurred last week. Randy Barrett was arrested after authorities said he attempted to amputate his dog’s leg at home.

According to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the dog had been hit by a car last March, and recently the dog’s leg had begun to develop gangrene. Barrett told police he wasn’t able to afford another veterinarian bill and took it upon himself to perform the procedure at home.

Barrett took the dog to a veterinarian for treatment two days later, and the veterinarian described the dog’s leg as “an infected wound with a jagged cut bone.” Barrett faces a level 6 felony for cruelty to an animal and a class A misdemeanor for resisting law enforcement.

Rouse commended law enforcement for their response, but she said their powers are limited beyond making arrests.

“The police can only do so much,” Rouse said. “They can go investigate it and go arrest them and do all the work. But ultimately when it goes to court and nothing’s done to the people, that’s all wasted time. We have laws and rules, and they need to be enforced.”

Two other high-profile animal abuse crimes also rocked the area recently.

One occurred after a dog was found shot and left in a cage on the side of 300 South late last month. According to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, the dog’s owners stated that the dog was aggressive and had bitten its owner in the face while they were eating out of the same bowl. The woman received stitches around her nose and later allegedly told her mother to remove the dog from the home and “make sure it was taken care of.” The owner stated she did not think the dog was going to be killed when she made this request.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were the family member and a 16-year-old juvenile. The pair allegedly took the dog with plans to release it in the county. However, they claimed the dog got aggressive, and the juvenile retrieved a handgun from the vehicle and shot the dog “while in his cage multiple times until he thought he was dead.”

Preliminarily, the juvenile was charged with cruelty to an animal and carrying a handgun without a license.

Rouse said these cases were heartbreaking.

“There’s just really no words for how sad this makes me. We get through this killing of a dog in a cage, and the very next week somebody cuts their own dog’s leg off. Put the dog to sleep; don’t make it suffer anymore. I believe in putting animals down because I don’t believe in suffering. But to cut your own dog’s leg off?” she said.

Another recent case involved Krystal Scott, a 19-year-old who was arrested last July after authorities discovered numerous “animal parts” at her residence. According to a probable cause affidavit that was filed in federal court, Scott posted images and videos online that depicted “torturing and graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means.”

Scott faces two federal charges of making and distributing animal crush videos, which are violations of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. Scott faces up to seven years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Protest Animal Cruelty in Howard County takes place Saturday, March 27, from 10 to 12 p.m. at the Howard County courthouse.