Angel Walk raises money, awareness for domestic violence

The Angel Walk, a fundraiser for the Family Service Association (FSA) of Howard County that was held at IU Kokomo Oct. 26, doubles as a way to raise awareness about the realities of domestic violence.

“When the pandemic hit, we did see a decrease in requests for service. What we know is, that did not mean domestic violence wasn’t happening. People just weren’t reaching out, maybe because of fear of the pandemic or, in some situations, that was another tactic that their abuser was using to make them afraid to come in and be around other people,” Angela Ciski, a case manager at FSA, said. “We know domestic violence was still happening, not just in our community, but statewide.”

The FSA, which also serves Tipton, Miami and Cass counties, sees a huge need for information to be shared with the community. The organization provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for those fleeing domestic violence, but it also has case workers who can meet with people one-on-one and a 24-hour hotline.

The Perspective spoke to a women who recently experienced domestic violence about her experience. Her name is withheld for safety reasons, but we will refer to her as Anna. Anna said she never expected to find herself in her situation.

“You get told about this when you’re younger. Don’t ever let a man hit you, and if they do, walk away and don’t ever go back,” Anna said. “I never thought this would happen to me. I thought I would never let a man hurt me, and then it happens. You don’t know what to do, because you’re in love.”

Anna said the abuse did not start out as physical. It wasn’t until nearly a year into the relationship that she found herself with physical reminders of arguments with her partner.

“The first time he hit me was last year. We got into an argument, and he confined me and he wouldn’t let me leave,” Anna said. “I tried to get away from him and move him away from the door. I think he just shoved me on the ground. After that, he told me he wouldn’t do it again, that he was sorry and he just blocked the door because he didn’t want me to leave because he thought I would leave forever.”

Anna did not leave after that incident, and a few months later, she ended up in the hospital due to injuries her partner inflicted on her. She only recently decided to leave after an incident where she was charged with domestic battery for defending herself. She went to the hospital while her partner was sent to jail. Anna will have to go to court to defend herself.

“He was able to manipulate me to delete most of the pictures and voice recording that I had of him hurting me in the past by making me feel like a horrible person,” Anna said.

Anna said her partner told her she was actually the violent one and it was wrong for her to record her injuries. However, she’s hopeful that previous hospital records will help her case.

Ciski said the FSA finally started to see more calls in April, but the need for domestic violence awareness has only grown.

“From the period of time between March 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, we had 36 domestic violence related deaths in the state,” Ciski said. “That same period during COVID, from March 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, there were 77 domestic violence related deaths in the state. That’s an increase of 113 percent.”

The manner of those deaths is also a problem. Ciski said 74% of those deaths were caused by a firearm. That is 24% higher than the national average.

From January to December of 2020, the FSA served 186 people with direct services. It provided a total of 3,777 shelter days for those who needed housing and 670 transitional in-house days. The FSA also reported 238 crisis calls and 1,759 informational calls.

“We provide a lot of services also to men and women who don’t necessarily need to come to the shelter for a safe place to stay, but maybe they just want to call our crisis line and talk to somebody, or maybe they want to come in and talk to one of our case managers to get recommendations or referrals for their situation,” Ciksi said.

Marla Geiger, program manager for the domestic violence and sexual assault program at FSA, said it can be hard to tell if someone is in a domestic violence situation because so much of the abuse typically happens behind closed doors.

“We all know someone, whether we know it or not,” Geiger said.

Geiger and Ciski said that in addition to physical abuse, people can experience emotional, sexual, and economic abuse. Some signs of abuse include verbal abuse, aggressiveness, extreme jealousy, controlling behavior, and escalation.

They said some signs that are typical of emotional abuse include someone acting degrading, demeaning, controling, never apologizing, blowing up over small things, and keeping the abused person isolated from family and friends.

“It can be defined as a pattern of behavior in a relationship that’s used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner,” Ciski said. “It’s not about love and hate. It’s about power and control.”

Whenever someone enters the shelter, Ciski said each person fills out a power and control wheel worksheet that helps them see areas they might have faced abuse.

“A lot of times, they look at that and see it on paper and say, ‘This is me. Check.’ Those are the tactics abusive people use to exert power and control over that person,” Ciski said.

She said the most dangerous time for someone who is being abused is when they decide to leave.

The FSA works with people leaving abusive situations to create a safety plan. Ciski said case workers encourage people to reach out to safe family and friends about the abuse and have a bag packed and ready with legal documents, medication, valuables, and money.

Ciski said there is still a need to spread awareness about the signs of domestic violence and particularly to reduce stigma around seeking help.

“A lot of times people feel embarrassed or humiliated, so they’re afraid to come forward,” Ciski said. “It’s important to recognize as a community that domestic violence isn’t just a private, personal issue. It’s a community issue. These are people we work with, people our kids go to school with, and sometimes domestic violence happened behind closed doors.”