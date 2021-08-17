An epic tale of inspiration, perseverance: The Donita Walters story

Five years ago, a then-Kokomo High School swim coach had her mind and heart set on doing something she’s always dreamed of – riding her bicycle coast to coast. On May 20, 2016, Donita Walters loaded up her friend Kristy Massey’s vehicle, ready to embark on her journey, when four days later – tragedy struck.

Walters was hit by a truck traveling 60 mph on her final training ride in Indiana, leaving her with a broken neck, shattered pelvis, traumatic brain injury, and many other broken bones and injuries. She was lucky to be alive, and was unsure if she’d ever ride a bike again. Fast forward to five years later, on May 24, 2021, after years of rehab and rehabilitation, which she said she is still in the process of, Walters incredibly set out on her journey and began the comeback of a lifetime.

“It’s a miracle that I’m alive. I had to learn to walk again before I could ride my bike again. With that being said, it’s been a long journey,” Walters said.

The climb back

Last year, on the fourth anniversary of her accident, on May 24, Walters set a goal to ride 75 miles. She said she had a 12.5-mile lap she could practice on, and she had to complete six laps to achieve her goal. Walters sent a message to her current swimmers at Northwestern and former athletes she knew from Kokomo, asking if they’d want to join her in her challenge.

Several of her former students showed up and rode with her through many laps of her practice run. During this moment, Walters said she had a “mind shift.” How far could she push herself, especially after her accident?

“That last summer, I decided, ‘OK, if I can do this, then I need to see if I can ride at elevation.’ So I went out to Colorado and I rode at three different times in elevation to see if my body could handle that, because Indiana is, you know, pretty flat,” Walters said. “I needed to do some mountains, and that I was successful at as well.”

In fall of 2020, Walters learned that the Lilly Endowment Teacher Fellowship grant was available once again. She had applied for the grant for her original trip in 2016, but was not selected as the recipient, she explained. If she was awarded the grant, it would help fund expenses for a potential retry on her cross-country journey, as she explained her injury and recovery process had drained her family financially.

As the varsity swim coach and aquatic director at Northwestern High School, Walters said she approached Northwestern Principal Tim Shoaff, asking if he would support her pursuit of the grant again, which of course he obliged. In February 2021, Walters was awarded the grant. She had been training as if she would receive it, she said, and once she did, her longstanding dream of traveling across the country was set back into motion.

“On May 22, Northwestern worked with me and allowed me to leave school one week early, and I started my journey this summer on the fifth anniversary of my accident,” Walters said.

Walters would be joined by her SAG (support and gear) driver, Jocelynn Samuel, who would drive in a truck with a camper attached, following Walters on her bicycle every day to ensure she wasn’t hit by other cars while also carrying all the supplies needed for a national bike ride.

The two began the journey at the Chesapeake Bay in Yorktown, Virginia. From there the team crossed through Kentucky, a brief stint in Illinois, before cutting through Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, and finally California. Walters said she tried to knock out 65 miles per day in this 65-day journey, covering a total of more than 3,700 miles.

“There were a lot of things that had to happen, and had to happen right. From not just cycling an average of 65 miles a day, but we had to have a place to plug that camper in at night, or a hotel to stay in, or a place to find food. Quite often there were spans of 100-plus miles where there were no services. We were in some pretty remote areas, though, especially Utah and Nevada,” she said.

Trip of a lifetime

After setting out on May 24, Walters would finally arrive to see the ocean in San Francisco on July 29. Massey was in charge of mapping out the trip, and handled her website documenting her journey. Samuel was her ever-present escort and support system behind Walters for the entire trip. Both were absolutely instrumental in her journey, Walters said, and she’s built relationships with them both that will stand the test of time.

Walters’ husband, Bill, and her mother, Donna, flew out to San Francisco to watch her complete her journey, and then the group drove back home to Indiana on the trail Walters had blazed through the country.

It was an impossible feat. It was overcoming the brink of death. It was a comeback story of a lifetime. It was a tale of great perseverance, dedication, inspiration, and the stuff of dreams. Walters put it more simply.

“I say over and over and over again, this was God’s ride. I was just out there doing the pedaling because, I’ll be quite honest with you, I don’t know how it happened day by day by day. Sometimes, some of the elevation changes I had, it was truly a gift,” Walters said. “Every day I feel like I’m unpacking a little bit more of it. I try to write things down, I journaled, I’ll probably try to write a book because there’s so much that happened. You just can’t make this stuff up.”

For more photos, maps and journals from Walters’ journey, visit her website at www.wanderingproject.com.