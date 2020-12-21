Amboy man dies in Ho. Co. crash

An Amboy man died over the weekend in a vehicle accident in Howard County.
Yesterday around 12:30 p.m., Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the area of 500 North and 300 West with an unconscious and unresponsive subject on the ground.
Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Galveston Fire Department, were dispatched to the area. Deputies discovered a green 1999 Ford F-350 nearly out of view from the roadway down a deep ditch near the 5200 block North on 300 West
The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Ray Good, 37, of Amboy, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the F-350 was traveling north on 300 West prior to leaving the roadway and into a plowed field to the west. The vehicle continued to travel for approximately 600 feet before crashing into the ditch where it came to a rest.
An autopsy will be performed at Community Howard Regional Hospital under the direction of the Howard County Coroner’s Office. It is believed that this accident may have occurred several hours prior to being discovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Keegan Pyke at 765-614-3492.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the aforementioned entities along with the representatives of the Galveston Police Department, Indiana State Police, and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.