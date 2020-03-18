All county buildings closed to the public

By order of the Howard County Board of Commissioners, all county buildings now are closed to the public.
This includes:
- Howard County Government Center
- Howard County Administration Center
- Howard County Criminal Justice Center Administration offices
- Kinsey Youth Center
- Howard County Work Release facility
- Howard County Emergency Management facility
In addition, The Howard County Circuit and Superior Courts formally have requested the Indiana Supreme Court to declare that an emergency exists and to issue an order directing and allowing the courts to limit spectators in the courtrooms to provide for adequate social distancing, continue all criminal and civil jury trials until past April 17, and suspend all civil proceedings except those that are emergencies or urgent in nature, including protective order hearings, emergency CHINS proceedings, JD and JC detention hearings, and certain emergency custody and parenting time motions.
The courts also requested approval to conduct hearings involving incarcerated persons by video conferencing.
Members of the public are directed to call 765-456-2204 for all inquiries involving marriage licenses, child support payments, bonds, and protective orders.
For other inquiries for specific local government departments, contact the department directly at the telephone number listed on the Howard County Government website: www.howardcountyin.gov.