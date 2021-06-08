All booked up: Downtown living spaces leasing quickly

It seems everyone wants to live in downtown Kokomo.

As quickly as it is being built, housing in downtown Kokomo is being booked up, some units even before construction has been completed on the building, according to Fortune Company Owner Scott Pitcher and Associate Broker D.J. Butcher. Three properties — College Apartments, Tudor Apartments, and Monroe Apartments — opened last year, and another, Superior Apartments, opened late last month. All residential spaces are leased in each.

The more people who live in the city’s downtown hub, Butcher said, the better it will be.

“I think downtown’s just important,” Butcher said. “Bringing people to downtown just makes downtown that much better. The more people that live here, the more restaurants you can have, more activities, that kind of stuff. We have a ballpark over here. It’s just the life of the town.”

Building and leasing residential spaces appear to be a fruitful effort, according to Butcher and Pitcher. Fortune’s most recently opened properties are fully leased for the residential units, and one commercial space is left.

Two of the apartment complexes, Monroe Apartments and Superior Apartments, were fully leased before tenants even could move in. Monroe Apartments was leased entirely by one tenant months before opening. For Superior Apartments, the last tenant signed their lease two days before completion.

The other two apartment buildings, College and Tudor, also fared well. It took 84 days from opening for the last lease to be signed at College Apartments and 151 days for Tudor Apartments.

Superior Apartments opened just a few weeks ago in late May and is a 16-unit worker-rate apartment complex. Fortune Companies invested $1.5 million into the project.

The four complexes consist of approximately 40 units. Rates range from $699 to $925 a month.

Pitcher said that building downtown housing was, in part, addressing a need.

“It’s a vital urban redevelopment principal,” Pitcher said. “We’ve been working downtown for 40 years, but when you start adding restaurants and ball diamonds and a new Y, you need more housing down there. What a lot of people don’t understand is these younger generations like living in urban areas. They like the walking paths. They like the restaurants … It was a vital next phase of Kokomo’s progression from an urban perspective.

“And Kokomo is recognized throughout the state for having a very vital downtown. There’s a lot of people, I’d say, are jealous of Kokomo because when you go to a lot of communities our size, they don’t have near the downtown that we have now.”

But the work certainly isn’t over.

Development is ongoing at two more downtown projects. Work to turn the former YMCA building on East Walnut Street into an apartment complex with commercial space is nearing completion. The first floor will consist of three commercial spaces with 36 residential spaces occupying the rest of the building, the YMCA’s former gymnasium and a new two-story apartment building on the same lot.

A courtyard will be included between the three buildings.

Similarly, Fortune Companies is developing the site of the former Barko Building into a two-story space, made up of three first-floor commercial spaces and three second-floor residential spaces. The residential spaces are 2,100 square-foot-condos that will be for sale and will include attached garages. The development comes with a $1.5 million investment from Fortune Companies.

“People need to understand, this housing, it’s filled in a lot of vacant lots,” Pitcher said. “It’s been a valuable asset for downtown. We’ve saved historical structures through this program. It’s really come together nicely.”