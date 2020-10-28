AFSCME Local 2185 secures new president

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2185 elected a new president earlier this month after a run-off election.

Bob Davis, who has been a member of Local 2185 for seven years, secured the top position after winning the run-off election against member Joe Grippe. Davis works as a heavy equipment operator for the Kokomo Street Department.

For Davis, the election was all about options for the members of the local.

“Two years ago, they had an election, so I thought, ‘Well, they only had one guy running at the time, and people, they love competitiveness.’ And I said, ‘You know what? I’ll run.’ I think people feel like it’s a lot more equal that way if they have choices, just like Democrats or Republicans. You have choices. And I felt like that was the same thing they needed in this, so I ran for vice president then,” Davis said.

Davis cited the need for an increased number of employees, particularly due to the annexation in 2011, which added nearly 12 square miles of area that is now under the city’s jurisdiction — and AFSCME’s responsibility.

According to the new president, when the new area was annexed, there were around 60 to 70 employees at the different departments he represented, including the parks and recreation, sanitation, street, traffic, the Kokomo Central Garage, and cemetery, and wastewater treatment departments. He said this spread the employees very thin.

“When you break that down, like the street department, when you got refuse and street maintenance and all of that, then you’ve got maybe 20 employees over there in that department. And divide them between the entire populations of Kokomo, you’re thin. You’re real thin,” he said.

With that in mind, Davis said one of his primary goals was to boost the number of employees within the departments that he represents. Services change over the years, which affects how employees work and how many are needed.

“I think if you ask most people, maybe over the next five to 10 years, we could maybe get it back up to a higher number,” Davis said. “That’s because the city was so much smaller back then. They emptied trash back then by hand. They went from two men on the back of the truck to one man on the back. Then they went to automated, which was a great thing. Yes, that made the service go a lot faster, but we kind of, I guess, got behind on other stuff and took on more responsibility. Like, the city never used to pick up limbs. It started as, ‘We need to get rid of these; there’s too many,’ to people saying, ‘We love this service.’ And we just continued to do that.”

Davis replaced longtime Local 2185 president Jeff Haworth. Davis was sworn in as president, along with vice president Travis Vandergriff, on Oct. 15.