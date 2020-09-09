Absentee application mailings creating confusion

Mass mailings of absentee applications are creating some confusion for local voters, according to Howard County Clerk Debbie Stewart.
Over the past few days, three groups have sent large numbers of the absentee applications to Indiana and Howard County residents. Though the mailings are legitimate and legal, Stewart said they are not from the Howard County election office, meaning those who already have requested an absentee application to receive a mail-in ballot do not need to do anything else.
Those applications are being processed, and the ballots will be mailed out by Sept. 19, she said.
“We truly apologize for any concern or confusion these extra mailings may have caused our voters,” Stewart said.
Those who haven’t submitted an absentee application to receive a mail-in ballot and meet the legal requirements to do so still can complete an application by calling the election office at 765-614-3220 or 765-614-3221.