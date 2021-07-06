A woman in the trades: Eve Anderson continues family tradition as a fifth-generation bricklayer

When Eve Anderson’s dad began taking her on job sites when she was younger, she never considered she could get into the trade herself and carry on the family tradition of bricklaying.

It wasn’t until she moved back to the City of Firsts at age 39 after living in California when she realized nothing was stopping her from getting into brick masonry. Now, she’s a fifth-generation bricklayer and entering her second year as an apprentice, being taught by her father, Mark Anderson, 66.

“In California, I would always call dad and say, ‘We have to do a book of all the stuff your grandfather made and your dad built and you built. I want to make a book of all this masonry stuff.’ I had no idea I’d be helping him years later. So we’re building together now, and it’s really cool,” Anderson said.

When Anderson moved back to Kokomo last July, Anderson’s dad invited her to a job site to help out on a project. While he wasn’t expecting her to stick with bricklaying “because it’s kind of hard,” Anderson immediately decided she wanted to. Now as an adult on the job site, she said she fell in love with the trade right away and how it allowed her to be creative, hands-on, and active.

Still, as the only woman bricklayer on job sites, she said it was intimating at first and something she had to overcome.

“It was so scary because it was all these guys, and I didn’t know what I was doing. I was the only girl out there, but dad is like, ‘Come on. It’s OK.’ It’s kind of scary at first, and I like cried in the car. But it was fine. Everybody is nice,” Anderson said.

Mark was impressed with his daughter’s tenacity and strength but not surprised by how quickly she picked up bricklaying. And he said she quickly earned respect among the men.

“They accepted her because she just doesn’t stop. She wasn’t a slacker. She just worked. It was like, ‘Wow, look at her push that wheelbarrow.’ She weighs like 80 pounds, and she’s got this big wheelbarrow for the mortar she uses. The guys are like, ‘Wow,’” Mark said.

One of the projects the father and daughter worked on last summer was a residential home that was being renovated with massive 80-pound limestone blocks. While Anderson couldn’t pick them up by herself, she’d get mortar to Anderson and strike the joints for him.

Last fall, as it started to get colder outside, Mark said he wondered whether Anderson would be OK with the cooler temperatures. She was, and he was impressed that it didn’t seem to bother her at all.

For Christmas, he got her a level to work on a landscaping project, building a brick wing next to steps by her home, and he said it was clear how much she already had learned.

“She just started doing it, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s really good,’” Anderson said.

This past spring, projects picked back up as the temperatures did, and Anderson said it’s been rewarding to work on so many jobs as she continues to learn the trade. Most recently, she was working on renovating the former YMCA, and now she’s working to build the Women’s Legacy Memorial on the courthouse square, a project that couldn’t be more fitting.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Once complete, the memorial will feature three life-sized sculptures of women, and one will be Rosie the Riveter, who represents working women. Once Anderson found out more about the project she was helping to build, she said it meant a lot to her that she, a woman, could play a role in bringing to life a memorial dedicated to recognizing women and the work they do.

“I didn’t know what it was at first. I thought it was just another project, but once I found out, I thought it’s really cool,” she said.

Bricklaying in the family started with Anderson’s great-great-grandfather, Simone Anderson, who moved to the United States from Denmark to work as a bricklayer. He got a job building Roosevelt School in Kokomo and stayed in the area. He bought the property that’s currently Izaak Walton League, which used to be a gravel quarry, and lived there. When he died, he willed it to Izaak Walton League.

He had four boys who were all in the brick mason trade. Harold Anderson, Anderson’s great-grandfather, did work on then-St. Joseph Hospital, the YWCA, and New London Church, to name a few.

He had one son, Phillip Anderson, who laid brick through his 20s before getting into the masonry contracting business where he would bid jobs. Some of his projects included the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library Main Branch, the YMCA pool addition, and many large projects for then-Delco and Chrysler and in the Indianapolis area.

Mark, his son, remembered being exposed to the trade early on, and he started laying bricks himself when he was 14 years old.

“I was like, ‘I like this. This is hands-on. I get to do things. I liked it. I just didn’t like school, per se, just wanted to be outside,” Mark said.

While in high school, he began attending a vocational program at night to learn the trade and has worked as a bricklayer since. When he had two daughters, he said the thought crossed his mind that the family tradition could come to an end, but frankly, he didn’t care.

“I kind of did (think about it), but I don’t regret having girls. I just love them to death,” he said. “I’d take them out to the job sites so they could see what dad did, but I never expected them to do it.”

Anderson’s apprenticeship is a three-year program, and Mark expects her to do great.

“I’m showing her the techniques of laying brick and block, and there’s a lot to learn, little techniques, and she picks right up because she’s naturally artistic. She does fabulous work. She’s naturally talented,” he said.

In addition to enjoying the trade, Anderson also enjoys working next to her dad and looks forward to spending a lot more time with him.