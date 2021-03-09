A second chance: Dog that survived botched at-home amputation doing well in new home after surgery

The dog that won the hearts of the community after surviving a botched at-home amputation is doing well in a foster home after undergoing surgery.

Royce had surgery to remove his leg at the hip following the botched amputation on Feb. 17, and last Wednesday, a local woman with a penchant for rescuing special needs dogs took him in as a foster with the intention to adopt. The woman, whose name is being withheld for the safety of the dog as his former owner’s case is ongoing, said she felt like she was meant to adopt Royce after she heard about him.

“I love animals period, and my heart is for the underdog, to be honest with you,” she said. “So just the minute I saw him (in the newspaper), I was like, ‘I need him.’ I just can’t explain it. He stole my heart from the time I saw his face. Like I said, I’m more for the underdog, and I love taking care of them and making their lives better.”

The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for the new foster mom either. In the past 15 months, three of her dogs died. On Christmas Eve, one of her dogs died that she adopted in November after its owner died from COVID-19. The dog had diabetes and succumbed to the disease on Dec. 24 at 10 years old.

The latest dog of hers died on Jan. 11. That dog was in a puppy mill for the first six years of his life, and she had him for the last seven years.

“He was just absolutely precious. It took a lot of work with him, but he finally came out of his shell. He was totally backwards and finally came out, not 100 percent, but I’d say 85 percent. We just loved that dog. He was absolutely adorable, and this little guy (Royce) I think is going to be the same way,” the foster said.

Royce moved in with his new foster family a week after his surgery. Due to his injuries, he’s incontinent and likely will have to wear diapers his entire life. But that didn’t deter his new foster owner from taking him in, and she’s been working to find ways to keep diapers on a three-legged dog.

Adjusting to life with three legs hasn’t slowed Royce down, either. His foster said he has adapted to life without a back leg very well and very quickly.

“We are just in awe of what he can do. My husband and I went out to the garage the night we got him, and we just started laughing. We went down the three stairs we have to go out to the garage, and boom, here he came. He flew down those stairs with three legs. Us humans could take a lesson from dogs,” she said. “When we were ready to come back inside, we yelled his name, and he just came flying back up the stairs, no problems whatsoever.”

According to a police report, Royce was hit by a car last March and suffered extensive injuries. His former owner stated he took him to a veterinarian to receive treatment at that time, and Royce had to stay for several days.

However, earlier this year, his former owner said Royce’s leg had developed gangrene and began to rot. He told investigators that he reached out to several veterinarians for help but that he did not have the money to take Royce to the vet again. This prompted him to begin researching how to amputate Royce’s leg himself.

On Jan. 26, he attempted the procedure at home. Two days later, he took Royce to a veterinarian after the wound became infected. Royce’s former owner subsequently was arrested for cruelty to an animal, a level 6 felony.

Despite all Royce has gone through, his new foster owner described him as outgoing and very trusting.

“For everything he’s gone through, he’s very trusting of everyone. Anybody that he sees, he runs up to and wiggles his tail and is just trusting of them,” she said. “He’s not shy, and he’s got an outgoing personality and the cutest little face.”

Karen Wolfe, the executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, said Royce was lucky to have such a good outcome.

After Royce’s former owner was arrested, the Kokomo Humane Society took Royce in, and a fund raiser was launched to pay for his surgery. The donations poured in, and around $4,000 was raised, which was more than enough to cover his surgery, as a local vet agreed to help at a significantly reduced cost. The leftover money went to the humane society’s Shelby’s Second Chance Fund to help pay for other animals’ medical care.

Thanks to the community support, Royce got his second chance.

“If it were different circumstances, a dog would have been euthanized because this would have been tens of thousands of dollars to do what we did, and most people can’t afford to do that. It worked out well, and he’ll have a good quality of life,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe said she hopes Royce’s story will remind pet owners to keep an eye on their pets, as getting hit by a car was what caused Royce’s initial injuries, and as a reminder that pets cost money.

“[Royce] wasn’t abused before this. He was a happy dog, and he was loved. This was unfortunate, and I feel bad for the situation because [his owner] was desperate. He didn’t know what do to … But on the other side, it’s really hard for most people to afford this kind of expenditure, and most people hopefully aren’t going to go through this.

“But it’s really important to keep your pets inside. Don’t let them run loose. And also, accidents happen, so if you get a pet, you really have to think about maybe not this expense, but there are expenses every year and every month. I think people just need to consider that because we get a lot of calls from people who can’t afford to do regular veterinary checkups, let alone anything extra. So it’s hard, and they don’t want to give up their dog. But we can’t pay for someone’s private pet. It’s a dilemma.”

The community always can donate to Shelby’s Second Chance fund online at kokomohumane.org, and Wolfe said that money goes a long way in getting shelter pets the care they need.