A renovated cancer center: $8 million renovation underway for Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo cancer center

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo’s cancer center has gotten a makeover, complete with new treatment machines and expanded options for patients.

Last Friday, officials unveiled the revamped center, while more renovations still are underway. When complete, the cancer center will include new technology, revamped exam rooms, nine infusion bays, renovated waiting areas, and a new garden outside the center. Two new employee positions also will be created, a nurse navigator and a nutritionist.

The expansion was a necessary one, said Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo President Margaret Johnson.

“The need for an expansion was obvious,” Johnson said. “If you were ever in this space before, you knew we didn’t have enough space. You knew we didn’t have enough room, not only to care for patients but to provide the programming that we need to.”

The cancer center expansion came with an $8 million price tag, $6 million of which was coming from Ascension. The remaining $2 million is being raised through a community campaign dubbed “Together We Give Hope.”

Officials started the campaign quietly early this year with hopes to go public with it around spring. However, the pandemic changed that, according Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo Foundation Director Todd Moser. After initially halting fund raising, Moser said “the fire was relit” after he realized how imperative the upgrades to the cancer center were.

“I was talking to someone, and I remember it was on the phone. And my jaw just dropped,” Moser said. “We were talking about all the closings and cancellations, and this lady said, ‘Todd, cancer was never canceled.’ And that statement was, I guess, the fire that needed to be relit for me and the motivation. Because it was so true. All of the cancellations that we lived through, and are still living through in a sense, people still were coming to their hospital to get chemotherapy and radiation treatments. And I thought that that really crystallized it for me. We had to really restart this campaign. We need to support these people that need these cancer treatments.”

According to a presentation given at the cancer center last Friday, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo treats 500 new cancer patients a year, giving over 10,000 treatments to those patients annually.

The new upgrades to the cancer center also include a linear accelerator, which is used to send radiation to cancer cells, as well as a PET-CT scanner, which identifies and locates cancer cells. The scanner in particular was an important upgrade, Johnson said.

“This has allowed us to offer a new PET-CT scanner,” Johnson said. “Before we had it one day a week, and it was a trailer that was parked out front. The patients would walk down the sidewalk, sometimes with blankets on, sometimes with umbrellas over them, and only one day a week could we offer that. As a part of that project, we brought it in-house. Now we can offer it five days a week.”

Currently, around $1.1 million of the $2 million goal has been raised for the community campaign. To donate, visit stvincent.org/kokomocancercenter, or call the Foundation at 765-456-5406.