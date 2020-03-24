A NOTE TO OUR READERS

While COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on cities around the world for months, it really hit home for Howard County when the first resident tested positive for the virus on March 11.
In an effort to contain the spread, state and local restrictions were put in place. Last Friday, all nonessential businesses were required to close, restaurants were prohibited from serving customers in-house, and the travel advisory was upped from “yellow” to “orange,” allowing only essential travel.
As we’ve found over the last two weeks, the situation changes rapidly, and the staff at the Kokomo Perspective has been working diligently to get news out to the community as it comes in. With the Perspective being a weekly paper, we are unable to report daily changes in print, so we – and our readers – have turned to our online presence to keep readers informed.
For the next few weeks, readers will notice a difference in our print editions, as they will be smaller, and more news will be diverted to our online presence to keep our readers up-to-date as news breaks.
Website, KP app
We urge the community to visit our website, kokomoperspective.com, regularly to stay abreast of all local changes, information, and resources relating to COVID-19.
We also encourage readers to download the Kokomo Perspective app for their smart devices and opt to allow notifications to receive breaking news alerts.
Readers also can sign up to receive our daily headlines and breaking news emails by emailing editor@kokomoperspective. Join the conversation with us, as well, by finding us on Facebook and Instagram.
Everyone is affected
As a small, locally-owned business that relies solely on our local advertisers for the revenue that allows us to print and distribute our paper at no cost to readers, we also will be affected by the repercussions of the virus as our advertisers adjust to the regulations that have been implemented. We encourage our readers to support all of our advertisers that are in this edition, all of our past editions, and all the editions that are to come. We can’t do it without them, and we send a heartfelt “thank you.”
We know, more than ever, that newspapers are essential. Our reporters are invested in this community and in keeping its residents informed and, in the case of COVID-19, safe.
As the words “social distancing,” “quarantine,” and “self-isolation” have become commonplace, we at the Perspective hope to give readers a since of community during this pandemic. If you have any questions, concerns, or topics you wish to be addressed, please contact our reporters:
Editor Alyx Arnett, editor@kokomoperspective.com, 765-431-9501
News Reporter Devin Zimmerman, dzimmerman@kokomoperspective.com, 765-860-2137
Sports Reporter Jacqueline Rans, sports@kokomoperspective.com, 765-513-5077
To advertise online or in print, please contact our sales representatives:
Bill Eldridge, eldridge@kokomoperspective.com, 765-210-5507
Kathy McCarter, kathy@kokomoperspective.com, 765-437-0430
We look forward to continuing to bring you the news. And, as we all know, this is a fluid situation, and the way we deliver news may change if necessary. Continue to visit our website for any updates.