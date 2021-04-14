The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) once again extended its eviction moratorium, which officials say is doing nothing but postponing the inevitable: an eviction crisis.

The CDC issued the moratorium initially on Sept. 4 of last year and recently extended it to June 30, marking the third time it had been extended. The moratorium brings relief to those facing eviction due to loss of work and income brought on by the pandemic, but local officials say that without a solid plan in place, the moratorium simply passes the buck down the road, creating an incoming eviction crisis.

The order prohibits landlords from evicting tenants, so long as tenants provide their landlords with a declaration stating that they have done their best to obtain all government assistance and are making their best efforts to make partial payments.

For local landlord Dennis Myrick, the extension of the moratorium represents another blow to his business in the housing market.

Myrick, who owns 23 properties, said he has lost over $14,000 in rent payments due to tenants’ failure to pay, and without any course of action available to him because of the eviction moratorium, his options are limited.

“It’s killing us,” Myrick said. “It’s really killing us. A bunch of us landlords have got together and talked about this. The government makes sure they collect their money, but here, we can’t collect our money. I’ve put over $1 million into Kokomo properties in the last 10 years in repairs and stuff. It just kills me … this has to come out of my pocket now.”

Kokomo Housing Authority Executive Director Derick Steele pointed to a number of resources, both for landlords and tenants that could assist those struggling with not only rent payment but also utilities and other bills.

Specifically, Steele directed those in need of assistance to United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, which he said would be a good first step in getting individuals on the road to aid.

“Those tools, the available assistance, are going to help the landlords get paid, as well as help the tenants remain in their housing,” Steele said. “So anybody facing that looming eviction prospect, it can be extremely difficult and extremely stressful. Oftentimes it’s paralyzing for the individual to know that they’ve gotten behind and, ‘What do I even do?’ They need to be reaching out to resources.”

According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, a group of researchers that tracks and publishes data regarding housing and evictions, there were 950 eviction filings in Indiana from March 14 to March 21. That number peaked last August when there were 2,768 evictions filed from Aug. 16 to 23.

According to Howard County Superior III Judge Doug Tate, there have been just under 400 evictions filed in 2021 so far. Some of the eviction cases have moved forward or have been settled, Tate said, though the majority has been continued until the moratorium ends in June.

Though these eviction filings occurred during the moratorium, the crux of the crisis, according to Steele, lies in the fact that rent payments will come due once the moratorium lifts.

In addition to the United Way, indianahousingnow.org has resources and funding available for both renters and landlords. The website offers more than just rental assistance, however. Resources also can be found for electric and gas bills, help with purchasing a home, and assistance in finding housing for seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.

Regardless of the resources available, Steele said Howard County will be facing an eviction crisis once the moratorium ultimately is lifted, and without more funding, guidance from the federal government, or a definitive plan to combat evictions at that time, the crisis simply is being pushed down the road.

Steele said that the effects of the moratorium being lifted would be felt nearly immediately afterward.

“It’s not going to be 30 to 45 days after the end of the moratorium that you’re going to start seeing evictions and a lot of individuals without housing,” Steel said. “It’s going to be within a matter of days after the lifting of the moratorium where you’re going to have this crisis hit the community.”