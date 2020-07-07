A cross-country reunion: Kokomo Humane Society helps reunite stray dog with owner in California

Derrick Maxwell was hoping to have a better birthday than last year’s – and he got it.

On May 28, Maxwell’s 31st birthday, he opened his email and received some unexpected news. It was an email from Home Again, a pet microchipping company, letting him know that his dog, which had been missing for nearly a year, had been picked up by the Kokomo Humane Society.

Maxwell was ecstatic – and baffled. Maxwell had adopted the 61-pound pit bull mix from an Indianapolis shelter around a year ago. In the time since, Maxwell had moved from Indianapolis to southern California, and he had no clue how his dog, Kodak, ended up in the City of Firsts.

Regardless, Maxwell said he was overcome with relief, knowing that his dog still was alive and safe.

“I was very stress-relieved. It was a lot of anxious thoughts running through my mind because I did not want him to feel abandoned or if I was careless or didn’t just like him genuinely,” Maxwell said. “But I think, just having him for a few months after adopting him initially, I think he just wandered off, and he was just seeking for me.”

According to Eddie Dietzen, the outreach coordinator at Kokomo Humane Society, Kodak had been picked up as a stray by animal control. Dietzen said the 2-year-old dog was healthy, well-fed, and didn’t appear to have been left on his own over the past year.

Kodak was scanned for a microchip, as all animals that come into the shelter are, and he had a chip from Home Again. The chip was registered to Maxwell, but it hadn’t been updated with Maxwell’s new address in California. However, his email address on file still was current, and the microchip company was able to contact Maxwell that way.

Maxwell was eager to get his dog back.

When Dietzen realized Kodak’s owner was nearly 2,000 miles away, the shelter began working with Home Again and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to find a way to get Kodak back to his owner. Initially, they were going to put Kodak on a commercial flight and get him home that way. However, due to breed restrictions, Kodak wasn’t permitted to fly commercially.

“Due to breed restriction, we had to rework everything, and it became, instead of just one flight, it was basically a car train to get him to Kansas City and then on a private jet from Kansas City to Sacramento,” Dietzen said.

There were plenty of people willing to help get Kodak home. Kokomo Humane Society Animal Care Specialist Karen Ricci volunteered to transport Kodak on the first leg of the trip. Ricci traveled to Vandalia, Ill., where she passed the canine off to ASPCA Manager of Relocation Emily Atencio and driver Amy Gregory.

That pair drove Kodak to ASPCA’s waystation in Overland Park, Kans. There, Kodak was picked up on a private jet by Pet Rescue Pilots, a nonprofit that helps rescue homeless animals, and flown to Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles County where Maxwell was waiting for him on June 24.

Maxwell said Kodak recognized him immediately.

“He actually did (recognize me). He was just very compliant and happy, and they were just very happy to give him back to me,” Maxwell said. “It was destined. It was a blessing. It was, especially because the previous birthday wasn’t so great, and to know I redeemed myself, this was just a perfect revelation that things can recreate and restart again.”

The reunion marked the farther distance the Kokomo Humane Society has helped transport an animal to return it to its owner. Previously, the farthest the shelter had gone to transport an animal was to Texas after a dog stolen from the Lone Star State ended up in Kokomo.

Dietzen said Kodak and Maxwell’s story shows how important it is to not only have pets microchipped but to also make sure the information is up to date.

“It’s not only important to have them microchipped, but it’s also important to keep the information updated because if somebody gets a new phone, they move, then when an animal comes in, we don’t know where to get ahold of them,” Dietzen said.

To update a microchip, Dietzen said pet owners can contact the manufacturer of their pet’s microchip. If the pet was adopted from the Kokomo Humane Society, which has a mandatory microchipping policy, they can contact the shelter at 765-452-6224 to have their contact information updated.