A COVID-19 TIMELINE

A lot’s happened in a short amount of time since COVID-19 hit the United States, spread to Indiana, and landed in Howard County. Here’s a look at what’s transpired since the pandemic began.

Jan. 20

The CDC confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the United States. This case was reported in Washington from an individual who recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

March 6

The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported the first case of COVID-19 in a Hoosier. This individual reported recent travel.

March 11

The ISDH confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Howard County. This individual later was confirmed to be an FCA US employee. Health officials reported the individual hadn’t traveled recently, leading them to assume the case was community-contracted.

March 16

A second positive case of COVID-19 was identified in Howard County.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb ordered all restaurants, bars, and nightclubs closed, allowing only carry-out and drive-thru orders.

March 17

Howard County’s first set of restrictions in response to the virus went into effect. This entailed a 60-day ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people. All school buildings also were to remain closed until April 19. The YMCA was closed, as were all branches of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library and a myriad of other public facilities. The county was placed on a yellow travel alert.

March 18

The Big 3 auto manufacturers announced the temporary closure of facilities in response to COVID-19. This included local facilities with FCA and General Motors.

– Howard County declared a public health emergency and moved to an orange travel alert. All non-essential businesses were ordered closed for two weeks.

March 19

Haynes International began what initially was meant to be a two-week layoff of its employees in response to COVID-19.

Holcomb ordered all schools closed through at least May 1.

March 20

Howard County issued an emergency order prohibiting the sale of nonessential items at essential businesses in an attempt to cut down on the number of individuals congregating at stores.

Howard County reported its first fatality from COVID-19. Later, this individual was identified as Jeff Bagby, who had underlying health conditions. His death was the 13th from the virus in the state.

March 28

Indiana exceeded 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the state with 11 cases in Howard County.

March 31

Indiana exceeded 2,000 COVID-19 cases in the state with 16 cases in Howard County.

April 2

Howard County extended its orange travel advisory through April 19. It also rescinded a previous ordinance banning the sale of nonessential goods at essential businesses. Instead, officials moved the county to a “one shopper, one cart” policy. Holcomb ordered all schools closed through the end of the academic school year, shifting schools to remote education.

Howard County confirmed its second death from COVID-19.

Indiana exceeded 3,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 29 in Howard County.

April 3

Indiana topped 100 deaths from COVID-19 with 102 deaths.

April 5

Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman announced the county has had four deaths. Indiana had 127 deaths at this time.

Indiana exceeded 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in the state with 34 cases in Howard County.