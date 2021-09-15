A campus transformed

It started, like so many other big projects, with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The shovels of dirt tossed aside by local leaders were more than a symbolic gesture. What spread from that moment across several years and through multiple buildings was pure transformation.

What now stands at 1815 N. Morgan St. is a beautiful college campus: Ivy Tech Kokomo.

It’s a place where dreams can be achieved. It’s a place where people can reinvent themselves for a new career. It’s a place for people to grow both as individuals and together as a community.

“We really emphasize the community aspect of community college,” said Ivy Tech Kokomo Chancellor Dean McCurdy. So in planning the new campus, it was important to consider gathering spaces not just for students to learn and socialize but also for the public to be a part of a conversation. So I think what we've done is we've kind of built the living room for the [Kokomo] community.”

The journey to build that space wasn’t always easy and is almost a decade in the making.

Chancellor emeritus Steve Daily began the process long ago by purchasing buildings that stood around the Ivy Tech campus. These old businesses were repurposed into classrooms and offices, but were not always hospitable to study.

In 2016, a tornado ripped through Kokomo. In its path was the Inventrek Technology Park, which at the time housed health and science classes. The classes were moved to multiple locations across the city and were separated from critical resources such as labs and faculty offices.

In 2017, with the help of state Rep. Mike Karickhoff, the former Ivy Tech facilities director for the region, the campus received a $40 million appropriation from the Indiana General Assembly. The damage from the tornado was a key component that put Kokomo over Ivy Tech Muncie. That left $3 million in funding to be raised in order to complete the project.

“We thought we were going to get funded n 2005,” said Karickhoff. “But it turned out the Legislature funded Logansport.” Karickhoff would go on to manage the Logansport project.

And then COVID-19 arrived. While fundraising ceased so that an effort could be made to help students during pandemic, construction workers were able to have access to everything they needed on campus without having to worry about the general public.

Finally, on Aug. 4, 2021, Ivy Tech celebrated the completion of its fundraising campaign with a ribbon cutting.

“With [the campaign committee’s] support, and the support of 254 different donors from faculty, staff, students, and Ivy Tech’s many friends, we have raised $3,104,743,” said McCurdy. “That’s 103.5% of our goal!”

On hand were Gov. Eric Holcomb, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and her cabinet, state Sen. Jim Buck, state Rep. Mike Karickhoff, state Rep. Heath VanNatter, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, and chancellors from 19 Ivy Tech campuses.

The governor called the transformation a renaissance, saying education is the best return on investment the state can make.

“Ivy Tech is key to our future, it is key to Hoosiers’ ability to determine their own destiny,” Holcomb said.

The campus now brings all instruction into four adjacent buildings and also includes new spaces such as the campus’ community room, Hingst Hall, a student fitness center, a campus walking path, a central quad and a new trolley stop. Within the buildings students will find new classrooms, laboratories, lounges, conference rooms, and faculty and staff offices.

“The beautiful thing about community college is it reflects what the community's needs are,” said McCurdy. “And so I think that's important that we're still the same responsive Ivy Tech that we've always been. We just have a much greater capacity to meet more of our community's needs now.”