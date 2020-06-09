'A breath of fresh air': Peaceful protester Jeremiah Young uses heavy police presence to spread message of unity

It was supposed to be a relaxing night for Jeremiah Young last Monday. He had just eaten Ramen noodles, and he was going to take a nap and maybe watch Netflix.

That changed after he — and much of Kokomo — noticed a heavy police presence at the Markland Mall. There had been rumors of riots, possibly at the mall, and Kokomo Police Department and Indiana State Police officers responded by the dozens as stores in the mall and around the city closed out of an abundance of caution.

With the officers parked largely behind the Markland Mall, 17th Street quickly became busy as people drove by to see what was going on. Suddenly, Young said he felt called to do something. With dozens of officers right across the street, he wanted to speak to them, and he had a captive audience.

“Everyone knows we’re living in crazy times right now. There’s a lot of things going on in the world right now, protests all throughout the nation, and you hear even in our own state we have basically regular people fighting with the police each and every day, every hour of the day,” said Young, 23. “So when I saw how so many police showed up at the mall based off of a rumor, I just felt called to go out and speak because so many people are afraid. I’m even afraid. No one wants riots in the streets, and I just felt like there needed to be someone to step up.”

Young, who’s lived in Kokomo for nearly 15 years, took a microphone and loudspeaker to the corner of 17th and Foster streets and addressed the officers, while it was live-streamed by the Kokomo Perspective and other onlookers.

“Not all of us are bad. Not all of you are bad. I’m standing here to tell you I love you,” Young said while standing along 17th Street. “I need to do better. You need to do better. Y’all got to police one another. You see something wrong, speak up about it. Everybody’s scared to stand up. Everybody’s scared to speak up. That fear is what’s keeping us held down. Is this really what you want? I don’t.”

Young expressed some of his frustrations on the microphone. Young said he experiences racism every day. When he goes into grocery stores, he’s watched to make sure he’s not shoplifting. He can’t walk at night because people think he’s going to rob their house. People are wary of him when he wears hoodies, he said.

“This is crazy that this is the day and age we’re living in. We still got to fight for our right to be treated as a person. Ya’ll are here because you think we’re going to riot. Nobody wants that. Don’t associate all of us with all of that negative b******t,” he said. “Those people starting those riots are angry, and there are other people taking advantage of that anger and turning that anger into more evil. That’s not why I’m here. I’m taking my anger, and I’m turning that to love … I know it’s your job to protect me. I would take a bullet for each and every one of you.”

While Young spoke, supporters joined him on the corner, and those who drove by honked and cheered him on. Young told passersby he loved them, and many shouted back, “We love you, too!”

For more than 20 minutes, Young asked for one police officer to join him on the corner to have a discussion in an effort to “build bridges, not walls.” As time went on and no officer joined him, even at the encouragement of some onlookers, he became discouraged.

“All right. That’s all right. I still got love for y’all,” Young said. “I’m just gonna stand over here. Look man, I wish I was like that white girl. I wish I could get that close to y’all. If I get too close I know y’all going to be reaching for your guns. Y’all going to be thinking I’m trying to attack you. But this whole time I’m preaching love. I’m standing across the street. Don’t nobody want to walk over here and talk to me, so I’m screaming and yelling trying to get to you, trying to reach your heart.”

Young continued to speak about spreading love, and he brought smiles to many of the faces of those driving by.

When one person insulted police, Young pulled him up to the microphone asked him why he said what he said. Young told him he didn’t agree with negative phrases like that because he said he’s come to know many good officers in the area since the protests started last weekend.

Suddenly, nearly 30 minutes in, Young saw two officers approaching him.

“Hold up! Hey, hey, we got two police officers! We got two police officers coming,” Young shouted while jumping up and down and cheering, as the crowd applauded and cars honked in support. “What did I tell y’all? We building bridges, not walls.”

When Kokomo Police Department officers Charlie Fourkiller and Edith Forestal arrived, Young thanked them for coming over and told them he wanted to brainstorm how they could better bring the community together to alleviate some of the fears the black community has toward officers.

“You got people in the black community who go through situations that they are scared to call you. You got them scared to call you. You got even me, myself (scared). I was raised to respect the boys in blue, but every time —it doesn’t matter what I do — every time I see the red and blue lights, I get tense. These are the days and age we’re living in, so we got to come together to figure this out,” he told the officers.

The officers spoke with Young for several minutes and continued to stand with him as he also addressed the crowd. The officers shook hands with and hugged Young, along with some of the children in the crowd, before Young put down the microphone and headed to Foster Park to join a peaceful protest there.

Forestal said he was happy to join Young, calling him a “breath of fresh air.”

“His message was really uplifting and positive, and he was really just doing a very good job of expressing the social movement, the social unrest in a very positive way,” said Forestal. “He wasn’t egging people on to do things negative, and he was really a breath of fresh air. He was, to be that young, to be as courageous as he was, to be bold and confident and stand on the right side of things … So that was really uplifting to hear him, as a young man, to be as bold as he was.”

Fourkiller also said he was happy to join Young.

“I think his message changed everyone’s perspective on what was going on,” he said. “It was pretty cool to see that everyone came together in a positive way. I stand for the right to protest, and I agree with them being out there and gathering everyone to just kind of get some concerns they had with them and let it out and maybe speak with the police and have a good interaction with them.”

The next day, Young woke up to countless messages on his social media accounts from people applauding his efforts.

He even received one message on Facebook from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore that read, “Great work today, young man! God was truly working through you to touch the hearts and minds of so many tonight. I appreciate you.”

Young acknowledged that when he first started speaking on the corner last Monday that he figured many onlookers were there to see a show. He gave them something different.

“There were a lot of people out there who had no reason to be out there. They were legit just wanting to see something pop off. They were legit people looking for a reason to basically just be at each other’s throats. They were looking for a form of entertainment. I was pretty sure being that we were stuck in quarantine for so long people were just looking for a source of entertainment,” he said. “They saw some random black kid on a corner screaming and yelling, but instead of screaming hate and violence, he’s screaming about hope and love.”

Young said his “heart just feels so warm” after receiving such a positive response, and he plans to continue “spreading love.”

“I really wouldn’t say I made progress, but I would say, if anything, I opened people’s minds a little bit more. I touched hearts, and now with that, it kind of gave me more energy and more momentum to actually bring about change in the community,” Young said.