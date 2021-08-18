5K run/walk pays tribute to Aimee Romero

GREENTOWN - A 5K run/walk has been organized in memory of Aimee Romero, with proceeds going to fund a scholarship in her honor at Eastern High School.

The Aimee Romero Cupcake 5K Run/Walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, and will feature a men’s and women’s 5K run/walk, as well as a kids’ half-mile fun run. Those who preregister by Sept. 4 will be guaranteed a T-shirt and swag bag.

Romero was lost to domestic violence on March 18, 2021. She was 43 years old.

“Aimee as a person was a beautiful soul. She touched many, many lives,” said Carrie Gruel, a friend who teamed up with Dana Culp, an Eastern High School teacher and runner, to bring the event to life.

Gruel wanted to include as many aspects of Romero’s life as possible in the fundraiser, and since Romero owned a cupcake business in Greentown called Kuppy Kakes, a cupcake run made perfect sense.

“She enjoyed doing cupcakes for people and everyone loved them,” said Gruel. “We thought we would tie that in, so we made this very personable to her.”

Eastern High School student Alexa Maurer will bake and decorate cupcakes that will be given to participants.

Eastern was also important to Romero. She graduated from there, would later become vice president of the school board and her three children are Eastern students.

Romero was known as someone who always had a smile for everyone. She loved music and spent time in Nashville after she earned her degree at IU Kokomo. She also taught second grade while in Tennessee. When she returned to Kokomo, she worked for Ruoff Mortgage, attaining the position of vice president and branch manager. She used her musical gift while attending Morning Star Church and was a member of the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Kokomo and BLUSH, a local program dedicated to young women.

Domestic violence cases have increased across Indiana since the start of the COVID pandemic in March 2020, said Linda Berry, executive director of the Indiana Coalition of Domestic Violence.

“We’ve seen a significant rise in not only domestic violence incidents and calls to 911, but in some communities we have seen increases in calls up to 87% requesting services and support. And we’ve seen an increase in domestic violence homicide and lethality at 125%,” Berry said.

A lot of the increase in violence can be attributed to the isolation and tension of staying at home caused by the pandemic, the downturn of the economy, an increase in alcohol consumption, and the uncertainty a pandemic carries with it, said Berry.

“Survivors each and every day keep themselves and their families safe,” she said. “They know how to navigate these circumstances. If they want to or need to reach out and leave a violent situation, help is available to them, shelter is available for them, and they can reach those services by calling 1-800-332-1385.”

Gruel hopes the run will become an annual event that both honors Romero and raises awareness of domestic violence in Howard County.

If there was one thing Gruel wants the community to take away from her friend, it is that everyone should be treated with respect.

“What you give out is what you are going to get back in return,” said Gruel. “I think [Aimee] was really good at doing that.”

Registration for the run can be completed at https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/Greentown/AimeeRomeroMemorialCupcake5KRun. Registration is $20 for the 5K walk/run and $10 for the kids’ fun run up, until Sept. 4, and then $30 for the 5K and $20 for the kids’ run after that date. Awards will be given for the top finishers in each age division. A team spirit award will be given to a group of six or less participants who show the most enthusiasm and wear the best costumes. Teams must register as a group.