38-year-old male in critical condition after shooting last night

A 38-year-old male is in critical but stable condition after police say he suffered a gunshot wound to his left side in a shooting last night.
Yesterday just before 9 p.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to the intersection of Monroe and Locke streets in reference to a shooting. Dispatch advised officers of a light-colored Dodge Charger possibly being involved.
As officers arrived to the area, dispatch notified officers of a gunshot victim arriving at Community Howard Regional Health. Officers went to Community Howard Regional Health and found the victim to be a 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left side. The victim refused to cooperate with the police. He later was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. As of this morning, the victim was in critical but stable condition, according to KPD.
Investigators went to the scene of the shooting and located 22 shell casings.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Thiose with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.