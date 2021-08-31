3-day clinic vaccinates 50 against COVID

The Indiana State Department of Health hosted a COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinic last week at the Kokomo Event Center. The clinic, held between Aug. 23 and 25, offered PCR and rapid testing, as well as both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine recently was the first COVID vaccination to receive full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the clinic administered 931 COVID tests and 50 vaccinations over the three-day period.

“They had quite a few cars. They were wrapping around the building at times,” James Vest, administrator of the Howard County Health Department, said. “The community needed that service, and we were happy to provide it. We’d like to see more people vaccinated out there than what we saw, but each vaccination is more than we had before. We’re happy seeing anything we can get.”

Vest said the Indiana Department of Health use factors like community spread, school outbreaks, and the availability of testing and vaccines to determine where clinics are needed most. They try to focus on areas where it is more difficult to access testing and vaccines. Vest is hopeful another clinic will be scheduled again soon in Kokomo.

“Any time they can come to our county we would like them here,” Vest said. “We have a spot for them.”

Data from the Howard County Health Department shows the current weekly average for COVID cases is 83 per day. That average is about four times higher than it was at the beginning of August, when the weekly average was 21 cases per day. At the beginning of August the average number of cases per day in school-age children was three. Now that number has risen to 30 cases a day.

The Howard County Health Department reports that 21 people died of Covid-19 in Howard County between August 20 and August 26.

So far fewer than 40% percent of the population in Howard County is fully vaccinated and only about 42% have received one dose. Vest said the start of school increases the likelihood of children spreading the virus, especially since the vaccines are not approved for children under 12. He highly recommends parents get any eligible school-age children vaccinated.

“We’re looking to do everything we can to get people vaccinated,” Vest said. “We’re doing our best to encourage them to do that as soon as possible at any of the locations that are available, and we’re putting out as much information as we can.”

In addition to getting vaccinated, Vest said the best thing people can do to reduce the spread of the virus is stay home if they show symptoms, get tested, and follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Howard County currently has a community testing site at 620 N. Bell St. in Kokomo. Anyone interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine or finding additional information should visit www.ourshot.in.gov. A comprehensive list of locations that provide the COVID vaccine can be found at bit.ly/ourshotmap.