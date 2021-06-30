28-year-old dies in Howard County crash

A 28-year-old Kokomo man is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Friday.

That day, at approximately 06:40 a.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Greentown Police Department, and first responders were called to the intersection of 800 East and 500 North in Howard County as the result of a motor vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Dodge Ram truck was traveling south on County Road 800 East approaching 500 North when a 2008 Saturn Outlook was traveling west on County Road 500 north at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the two-way stop, which resulted in the Dodge Ram colliding with passenger side of the Saturn. The Saturn went airborne and flipped several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Saturn Outlook, identified as Chase Q. Brankle, 28, Kokomo, was transported by EMS to the emergency department at Community Howard Regional Health where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 7:38 a.m.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was identified as Deryl A. Johnson, 74, of Peru. He was not injured.

An autopsy was conducted on Friday afternoon on Brankle at the Howard County Coroner’s Office. The initial cause of death was determined to be due to blunt force trauma to the head and neck with the final manner of death pending lab results.

The collision was investigated by the Greentown Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office. They were assisted at the scene by Community Howard EMS, Greentown EMS, Greentown Fire, and Howard County Emergency Management Agency.

Anyone with additional information may call the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or the Greentown Police Department at 765-628-3434.