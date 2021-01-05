2020 Year in Review

With 2020 finally at a close, the community can take a collective breath of relief. It was a year of turmoil and hardship, from COVID-19 to protests of racial disparity. It’s safe to say in this whirlwind of a year that there was no want for hard-hitting news stories that made waves through the community. With that in mind, here’s a look back at some of the biggest stories this year that made waves through Kokomo and Howard County.

1. Ventec comes and goes

One of the most positive stories to emerge during the early days of the pandemic was a major ventilator manufacturer, Ventec Life Systems, expanding operations in Kokomo.

Setting up shop in the Kokomo GM plant, the company and GM received a contract from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to manufacture and ship 30,000 ventilators, an order that was fulfilled in September. The project made national headlines and put more than a thousand people to work.

While employees and those involved with the project hoped it would be long-term and lead to new contracts, new work never came to fruition. In November, an email was sent to employees, announcing that Ventec would be ceasing operations in Kokomo.

Over the course of the following few weeks, 1,000 employees from the area, as well as 180 GM employees from Kokomo and Marion, lost their jobs.

Though the ending wasn’t ideal, the project put Kokomo on the map again as a city that knows how to innovate and adjust in hard times.

2. HCSD correctional officer resigns after alleged hit and run at protest

A now-former Howard County Sheriff’s Department correctional officer made headlines last May when she drove her silver pickup truck through a crowd of peaceful protesters.

The incident was captured on video, which quickly turned viral, and showed the truck crossing through pedestrians on Washington Street, striking participants in the Black Lives Matter protest.

The driver, Christa Redman, resigned from the sheriff’s office, and she later was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor; and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony.

3. Body of missing woman found after nearly 11 years

A more than decades-long mystery was solved last June when a missing woman finally was found.

In 2009, Esther Westenbarger went missing after a night of bar hopping. Searches were conducted over the years, but no solid leads ever were discovered until last summer year when two individuals who were fishing saw a submerged vehicle in a pond near Abby Place subdivision.

The car turned out to be Westernbarger’s gold 2005 Cadillac CTS, and her remains were found inside.

“This whole time we thought somebody abducted her. What happened to her? How did she go? You know? What happened to her? And the whole time she was right there,” said William Pelfree, Westenbarger’s brother.

4. Widespread COVID outbreak reported at jail

The Howard County jail made headlines last fall when Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed there was a widespread outbreak of COVID-19 at the jail.

In total, nearly 300 inmates and employees tested positive for the virus, putting the jail on lockdown and halting all visitation.

No inmates or employees died or were hospitalized as a result of contracting COVID-19, according to Asher. As of last week, there were three confirmed cases within the jail, and it had reopened to visitation.

5. Howard County declares public health emergency

As COVID-19 spread like wildfire through the country, cities, counties, and states across the nation shut down to stem the spread of the virus. On March 18, Howard County joined them.

The Howard County commissioners declared a public emergency and ordered all non-essential businesses to close for two weeks, and the county’s travel alert was elevated to orange, permitting only essential travel.

“The commissioners fully understand the burden that this has placed on many citizens in our community,” said Commissioner Paul Wyman. “The risk of doing nothing is too great. Therefore, we are erring on the side of protecting the health and well-being of all of our citizens. We ask that all citizens do their part to help us get on the other side of this pandemic. I have witnessed our community rise to the challenge in the face of adversity on many occasions, and I do believe this time will be no different. Please take the time to look after those in need. Check on your neighbors, and be kind to everyone you encounter. God bless Howard County.”

6. Jones charged with delivery and possession of a false sales document

Embattled Northwestern School Corporation board member Steven Jones, who also serves as the Galveston Town Marshall, was arrested early last year on fraud-related charges.

On Feb. 6, Indiana State Police arrested Jones after an investigation into him allegedly creating fraudulent invoices he’d submitted to the school for bus repairs. Investigations revealed that the school system had installed GPS equipment on Jones’ bus, which was recovered, and the school corporation agreed to pay repair bills for some of the damage during the retrieval.

According to the ISP, however, evidence showed that Jones allegedly created fraudulent repair invoices and submitted them to the corporation for reimbursement, leading to the investigation and subsequent arrest of Jones.

The development came in the midst of a civil suit Jones and his wife, two bus drivers for the school, had filed against Northwestern to seek damages from purchasing new buses in anticipation of new contracts, which never were received. Their contracts were cut for cost-saving purposes, which were projected to save up to $100,000 annually and were among the costliest of the routes considered.

7. Internal investigations result in six firings at jail

Investigations at the Howard County jail in March resulted in the firing of multiple jail employees in relation to three incidents involving “improper activity with inmates,” according to information released by the Howard County sheriff.

The first of three incidents alleged that Sgt. Jordan Carpenter made inappropriate comments to two female inmates. The inmates were interviewed, and the allegations were deemed credible. During an interview with Carpenter, he admitted to the events alleged by both women, resulting in his termination from the department.

A second investigation began, and investigators learned through an inmate complaint of two incidents of alleged sexual battery. The inmate claimed that incidents were with Sgt. Noah Pyke and Cp. Mychael Salinas. After interviews with the inmate, Pyke was placed on administrative leave and ordered “not to inquire with any staff about the incident in question.”

However, during subsequent interviews, it was discovered that he had violated sheriff’s office policies by lying or being uncooperative during the investigation, and as a result, Pyke was terminated from the office. Similarly, the inmate claimed that while being escorted by Salinas, he had touched her inappropriately and made sexual comments, resulting in an investigation. He was subsequently terminated.

In connection with Pyke, the HCSD continued to investigate after it was discovered that Officer Trevor Johnson had disclosed confidential information to Pyke in reference to the incident that was reported. Johnson was terminated. Also, it was discovered Officer Jonathon Snow disobeyed a direct order and made contact with a known felon, which was against department policy, resulting in Snow’s termination.

Allegations of further misconduct by Officer Tyler Swygert regarding an inappropriate relationship with a convicted felon resulted in an investigation as well. Swygert later was fired for trafficking with an inmate and inappropriate touching/relationship with an inmate. The case was referred to the prosecutor’s office for review.

A tort claim notice was sent to county officials by the attorney of Shana Turner, showing her intention to seek damages over the claim that she was sexually assaulted at the jail in February. A civil suit has not yet been filed.

8. Greg Jones resigns after xenophobic posts on social media surface; replacement shares similar posts

Less than three weeks after taking office, Kokomo Common Councilman Greg Jones resigned after xenophobic posts were unearthed on his Facebook page.

Jones, who served District 4, received a maelstrom of pushback from the community and within his own party from the posts in which he referred to Muslims as “goat humpers.”

In the posts, made in 2015, Jones wrote that “Islam is not a religion it is a theocratic moon cult. We should not give anything, especially the right to enforce their laws, to these 7th century goat-humpers who have not figured out it is the 21st century.”

In Jones’ resignation letter, he apologized, calling his actions “uncalled for and inappropriate.”

Council President Lynn Rudolph, Mayor Tyler Moore, and then-Howard County GOP Chair Jamie Bolser issued their own rebukes of Jones’ posts after the revelation. Ironically, Jones’ replacement, Roger Stewart, also had shared similarly xenophobic posts toward the Muslim community and even more recently than Jones had. One of the memes Stewart shared read, “I refuse to bend, twist or change to make Muslims feel comfortable in MY COUNTRY. They either adhere to our laws or leave! THIS IS MY COUNTRY! Understood???”

As with Jones, Bolser denounced the posts made by Stewart. Stewart retained his position on the council despite calls for resignation.

9. First death of COVID-19 in Howard County reported

On March 24, a Howard County resident died from COVID-19, marking the first death for the county and the 13th for the state.

The man, Jeff Bagby, 60, worked at FCA US’s Kokomo Transmission Plant. The local death was announced at the same time another UAW worker died from the virus in Michigan. Just days later, FCA officially announced temporary plant closures. In May, FCA restarted North American plant operations.

At the time of Bagby’s death, Howard County Health Officer Dr. Don Zent expressed his condolences.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of the Howard County resident who lost their life as a result of COVID-19,” said Zent. “It is imperative the community continues to abide by the CDC guidelines in order to protect our most vulnerable residents and allow the healthcare community to maximize their efforts against this new threat.”

10. Grassroots online movement helps lead to animal torture arrest

Last summer, one of the most disturbing cases was unearthed when a Kokomo home was raided by the FBI in relation to the possible torture and killing of animals.

19-year-old Krystal Scott was arrested at her home after investigators were made aware of the animal killings, which Scott posted online, by “internet sleuths.” The FBI raided Scott’s home and recovered evidence that included “animal parts” and skulls. Scott now faces federal charges of animal crushing and creating animal crush videos, thanks, in part, to concerned citizens.

In addition to finding animal parts from cats and dogs, federal agents also discovered three live dogs, 12 live cats, and several lizards. Scott admitted to posting a strangulation video on June 18.

The Kokomo Police Department had looked into the matter a month prior and also had seized multiple animal parts, though KPD was unable to link Scott to any illegal activities at the time.

Scott faces up to seven years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.