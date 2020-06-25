19-year-old shot multiple times at Garden Square Apartments

A 19-year-old male was airlifted to Eskanazi Hospital early this morning after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at Garden Square Apartments.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers of the Kokomo Police Department were sent to Garden Square Apartments in reference to a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim lying on the ground in the F-Row. The victim was a 19-year-old male who was suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Community Howard Regional Health and then flown to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. At the time of this press release, the victim was in stable condition.
Investigators interviewed witnesses who observed several vehicles that were involved in the shooting. The vehicles were described as a gold SUV and a red four-door car.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.