18-year-old Russiaville woman airlifted following traffic accident

An 18-year-old Russiaville woman was airlifted last night following a serious traffic accident.
Just after 10 p.m., Howard County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of SR 26 and 400 West for report of a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor-trailer truck.
Upon arrival, deputies located both vehicles in the south ditch just east of the intersection. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured and able to provide his account of the accident. The driver of the passenger vehicle was unconscious and unresponsive and had to extricated from the vehicle. Once extricated, the driver was transported to Community Howard Regional Health before being airlifted to an area hospital. At the time of this release, the injured driver’s condition is unknown.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a black 1998 Eagle Talon driven by Taylor Godfrey, 18, of Russiaville was traveling southbound on CR 400 West, approaching the stop sign at SR 26. The stop sign was disregarded, and the vehicle drove directly into the path of an eastbound white 2017 Peterbilt semitruck and trailer driven by Adam St. Peter, 44, of Homer Glen, Ill.
In accordance with Indiana law, deputies on scene administered a Portable Breath Test (PBT) to St. Peter with a result of .00 and transported him to a local hospital for a blood draw.
This accident remains under investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact Cpl. Josh Myers at 765-614-3482. The HCSO was assisted on scene by members of the Harrison Township Fire Department, Howard County Emergency Management Agency, Howard Regional Health and Kokomo Fire Department.