18-year-old arrested in shooting incident

An 18-year-old Kokomo man has been arrested on multiple counts after Kokomo Police Department officers linked him to a shots fired incident.

On Aug. 16 around 7:45 p.m., Sgt. Charlie Fourkiller was on patrol in the area of Studebaker Park, 901 E. Havens St., when he heard multiple gunshots coming from the west of his location. Sgt. Fourkiller responded to the area of the gunshots and encountered a blue Dodge Durango leaving the area. The occupants inside the vehicle flagged down Sgt. Fourkiller and reported that they had just been fired at in the area of Havens Street and Bell Street. The Durango sustained bullet hole damages on the driver’s door panel. No injuries were reported.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Havens Street and Bell Street, and they located spent 9mm shell casings on the sidewalk in the 900 block of N. Bell St.

Detectives responded to process the crime scene and Durango for evidence.

Detectives interviewed the victims, witnesses, and examined surveillance video footage. During the investigation, the suspect in the shooting was identified as David T. Sanders, 18, of Kokomo.

On Aug. 17, a search warrant was obtained and executed at Sanders’s residence. KPD investigators located and arrested Sanders in the 4000 block of South Lafountain Street. Sanders was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without incident.

Sanders was charged with the following:

• Attempted aggravated battery, Level 3 felony

• Unlawful carrying of a handgun without a permit with a prior conviction, Level 5 felony

(Due to Sanders’ prior conviction of a firearms violation through Howard County)

• Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felony

This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.