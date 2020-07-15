17-year-old charged charged with attempted murder

A juvenile was charged with the shooting of a 12-year-old in yesterday’s shooting at Terrace Meadows Apartments.
According to a press release from Kokomo Police Department, yesterday at about 6:10 p.m., officers responded to 605 Marsha Court in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old male suffering from two gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Community Howard Regional Health and then flown to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for treatment.
Witnesses at the scene of the shooting told officers a white vehicle drove through the parking lot, and the driver began shooting toward a group of a people. As a result of the investigation, a 17-year-old male was detained for attempted murder and transported to Kinsey Youth Center.
In its release, KPD also thanked the Howard County Sheriff’s Department for assistance in locating the suspect in the shooting.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Rich Benzinger at 456-7324, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.