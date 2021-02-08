15-year-old arrested for attempted murder

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday for criminal recklessness and attempted murder.
Yesterday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 600 block of Marsha Court in Kokomo. According to witnesses, they observed a male involved in the shooting running into a nearby apartment.
Officers secured the apartment and executed a search warrant. Officers located a 15-year-old male who was involved in the shooting. It was discovered the juvenile male had an active pick-up order issued for his detention on a separate case.
The investigation determined the 15-year-old juvenile was shooting at three juvenile females who were parked near Marsha Court and Marsha Drive. Evidence was recovered at the scene and in the apartment, which included two loaded handguns. The 15–year-old male was released to Kinsey Youth Center and detained for criminal recklessness and attempted murder. No injuries were reported in the shooting investigation.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Bruce D. Rood at 456-7332, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.