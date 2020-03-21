The Indiana State Department of Health released its latest data on COVID-19 this morning, and 47 new cases were reported in Indiana, bringing the total to 126.
No new cases were reported in Howard County. Marion County saw the biggest increase in reported cases and now has 46 residents who have tested positive, up from yesterday's 25 cases.
Top Indiana counties with COVID-19 cases:
- Marion County - 46
- Hamilton County - 10
- Lake County - 7
- Johnson County - 7
- Hendricks County - 6
- St. Joseph County - 6
- Howard County - 5
- Allen County - 4
- Clark County - 4
Indiana also reported an additional death yesterday in Marion County, bringing the total to three Hoosier deaths.
In total, 833 residents have been tested for COVID-19, up from yesterday's total of 554.