The Indiana State Department of Health reported 168 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 645.
No new cases were reported in Howard County by the ISDH, which states six residents have tested positive. However, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore reported yesterday that Howard County has seven confirmed cases.
Seventeen Hoosiers now have died for COVID-19, an increase of three in the last 24 hours. There have been six deaths in Marion County, three deaths in Johnson County, and one death each in Howard County, Allen County, Hancock County, Delaware County, Scott County, Jasper County, Putnam County, and Franklin County.
Throughout the state, 4,651 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 3,356 that was reported Wednesday.
Top county tallies:
Marion County - 293 (yesterday: 226)
Hamilton County - 40 (yesterday: 30)
Johnson County - 36 (yesterday: 24)
Lake County - 31 (yesterday: 19)
St. Joseph County - 21 (yesterday: 19)
Hendricks County - 21 (yesterday: 15)
Franklin County - 13 (yesterday: 7)
Decatur County - 13 (yesterday: 7)
Ripley County - 11 (yesterday: 7)
Clark County - 10 (yesterday: 6)
All other Indiana counties have nine cases or fewer.