75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 201.
One new case was reported in Howard County, bringing the county's total to six residents who have tested positive.
Throughout the state, 1,494 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 833 that was reported Saturday.
Top county tallies:
Marion County - 82 (yesterday: 46)
Hamilton County - 18 (yesterday: 10)
Johnson County - 12 (yesterday: 7)
Lake County - 10 (yesterday: 7)
St. Joseph County - 8 (yesterday: 6)
Hendricks County - 8 (yesterday: 6)
Howard County - 6 (yesterday: 5)
Bartholomew County - 5 (yesterday: 1)
Four Hoosiers have died for COVID-19, two in Marion County, one in Johnson County, and one in Delaware County.