75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; one new case in Ho. Co.

Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Some rain may mix in. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.