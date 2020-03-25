112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Indiana; no new cases in Ho. Co.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the state total to 477.
No new cases were reported in Howard County, which has six residents who have tested positive.
Fourteen Hoosiers now have died for COVID-19, including one who died yesterday from Howard County who worked at FCA US's Kokomo Transmission Plant. There have been six deaths in Marion County, three deaths in Johnson County, and one death each in Howard County, Allen County, Hancock County, Delaware County, and Scott County.
Throughout the state, 3,356 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 2,931 that was reported Tuesday.
Top county tallies:
Marion County - 226 (yesterday: 161)
Hamilton County - 30 (yesterday: 25)
Johnson County - 24 (yesterday: 18)
Lake County - 19 (yesterday: 17)
St. Joseph County - 19 (yesterday: 15)
Hendricks County - 15 (yesterday: 13)
Hancock County - 8 (yesterday: 4)
Allen County - 7 (yesterday: 7)
Delaware County - 7 (yesterday: 4)
Franklin County - 7 (yesterday: 7)
Ripley County - 7 (yesterday: 6)
Decatur County - 7 (yesterday: 6)
Clark County - 6 (yesterday: 5)
Howard County - 6 (yesterday: 6)
Floyd County - 6 (yesterday: 6)
All other Indiana counties have five cases or fewer.