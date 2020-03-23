The Indiana State Department of Health reported 58 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the state total to 259.
No new cases were reported in Howard County, which has six residents who have tested positive.
Throughout the state, 1,960 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 1,494 that was reported Sunday.
Top county tallies:
Marion County - 110 (yesterday: 82)
Hamilton County - 21 (yesterday: 18)
Johnson County - 14 (yesterday: 12)
Hendricks County - 12 (yesterday: 8)
Lake County - 11 (yesterday: 10)
St. Joseph County - 9 (yesterday: 8)
Howard County - 6 (yesterday: 6)
Allen County - 6 (yesterday: 4)
All other Indiana counties have five cases or fewer.
Seven Hoosiers have died for COVID-19, three in Marion County, one in Johnson County, one in Delaware County, one in Scott County, and one in Allen County.