The Indiana State Department of Health reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 365.
No new cases were reported in Howard County, which has six residents who have tested positive.
Twelve Hoosiers now have died for COVID-19, up from the seven reported yesterday. There have been six deaths in Marion County, three deaths in Johnson County, and one death each in Allen County, Delaware County, and Scott County.
Throughout the state, 2,931 Hoosiers have been tested, up from 1,960 that was reported Monday.
Top county tallies:
Marion County - 161 (yesterday: 110)
Hamilton County - 25 (yesterday: 21)
Johnson County - 18 (yesterday: 14)
Lake County - 17 (yesterday: 11)
St. Joseph County - 15 (yesterday: 9)
Hendricks County - 13 (yesterday: 12)
Allen County - 7 (yesterday: 6)
Franklin County - 7 (yesterday: 4)
Howard County - 6 (yesterday: 6)
Floyd County - 6 (yesterday: 4)
Ripley County - 6 (yesterday: 1)
Decatur County - 6 (yesterday: 0)
All other Indiana counties have five cases or fewer.