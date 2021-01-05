Missing Peru man found dead after car accident

A man who was reported missing yesterday was found dead earlier this morning.

Tony Benedict, 26, of Peru was found deceased after his vehicle was located off of the roadway. Shortly after 9:30 this morning, Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with medics from Community Howard Regional Health and the Burlington Fire Department in the area of 1150 West and 00 North-South.

Responders located a purple 1994 Ford Ranger and a sole occupant, Benedict, who was deceased. Benedict had been reported missing yesterday to the Kokomo Police Department after he didn't return home to Peru from Kokomo Sunday evening.

Initial investigations indicated that as he was driving south on 1150 West from S.R. 22, Benedict drove straight through a curve, causing him to run off the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree before stopping at a steep ravine, almost out of view from the road.

An autopsy will be conducted at Community Howard Regional Health tomorrow. This is an active investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Chesshir at 765-614-3469.

Earlier today, search parties were organized to help locate Benedict, though they were called off as he was located before the searches were scheduled.