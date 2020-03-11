Today’s Meet the Mayor event that was scheduled to be held at the Kokomo Senior Center now will be moved to Facebook Live.
According to a post from the City of Kokomo on Facebook, the move comes as a “precautionary” measure “regarding the coronavirus and to divert any potential risk to residents who could be more vulnerable in this situation.”
Residents can tune in on Facebook today from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on the “City of Kokomo – City Hall” Facebook page and watch the event live.
The event is scheduled as part of a series of events aimed to open dialogue with Kokomo residents. Moore and city department heads will be available to address concerns and answer questions from Kokomo residents.
“I am looking forward to connecting with residents at this event,” said Moore. “It is important that we build a strong connection between city officials and citizens. Communication is the best way and a public event like this is a great first step.”
Future “Meet the Mayor” events will be held at locations around Kokomo. These quarterly forums will provide residents with a current status of the city as well as information about construction projects and new developments happening around the city.