Matthew Griebenow

Matthew Brian Griebenow, 31, Russiaville, passed away at 11:20 am Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home while sleeping peacefully. He was born June 28, 1989, to Brian Griebenow and Sharon (Jawert) Barrett, in Miami, FL. On September 1, 2018, he married his high school sweetheart Lauren (Groothuis) Griebenow here in Kokomo. In August of 2020, their beautiful daughter Eleanor was born.
Matthew was a 2008 graduate of Western High School, where he and Lauren met. He was employed as a property manager for Barrett & Stokely Inc. Matthew lived a wonderful life and enjoyed fishing, traveling abroad, archery, shooting, nature, and a good laugh. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his wife and daughter.
In addition to his wife Lauren and daughter Eleanor, Matthew is survived by his mother, Sharon (Bill) Barrett; father, Brian (Angelique) Griebenow; sister, Stephani (Kyle) Paddack; brothers, Zachary (Maddy) Barrett and Andrew Barrett; grandparents, Gerda and Clay Fletcher; father-in-law, Jeff (Carol) Groothuis; mother-in-law, Mika Fujii; step-sisters, Jennifer Nelson, Sarah Smith, and Carrie Marley; K-9 companion, Willow; and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Matthew was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beverly Griebenow; and aunts, Eileen Saks and Diana Fletcher.
Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Abundant Life Church, 1025 County Rd East 400 South, Kokomo, with Pastor Caylob Baldwin officiating. Friends may visit with the family Saturday from 10 am until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to go into a fund for Eleanor’s college. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.