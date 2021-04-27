Mary Wilson

Mary Louise Wilson, 64, of Galveston, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 5:20 P.M., at her residence. She was born to William Gibbs and Carol (Albright) Smoot on April 29, 1956 in Logansport. She married Rick Wilson on March 29, 1974 in Kokomo and he survives.
Mary enjoyed shopping, camping, and spoiling her puppies, Ellie Mae and Ollie. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Rick; son, Jeremy Wilson; daughter Jennifer (Jeremy) Brobst; three grandchildren, Sidrick, Elizabeth, and Ozland; mother, Carol Smoot; three sisters, Teresa, Carol (Dick), and Cheryl; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death is her father, William Gibbs; and her parents-n-law, Ralph and Ann Wilson.
There will be a time of visitation for Mary on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 South Main Street, Kokomo. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Courage Rock Stable, 5622 NW Shafer Drive, Monticello, IN 47960. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.