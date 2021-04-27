Mary Slaughter

Mary Jane Slaughter, 84, Greentown, passed away at 1:15am, Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born in Newfield, Pennsylvania, on January 11, 1937, to William and Jennie (Dishong) Degenkolb. She married Wallace Arthur “Art” Slaughter, Jr., on June 9, 1962, at College Wesleyan Church, Marion, Indiana. Art preceded her in death on January 17, 2009.
Mary Jane was a graduate of Apollo High School in Apollo, PA. She attended Marion College and went on to get her nursing degree from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing, Indianapolis. She worked as a licensed registered nurse for over 30 years. She was a member of Greentown Wesleyan Church. She enjoyed traveling the USA and RV camping with her family, singing in the choir at church, but above all, she loved being a mother and doing activities as a family.
Mary Jane is survived by her sons, Douglas Arthur of Greentown who works at Bona Vista, Deron Kent of Kokomo employed as an electrical engineer at BorgWarner, and Dana Steven (Patty) of Anderson, SC, employed as director of facilities at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport; granddaughters, Jadyn and Kaelyn; brothers, Bill (Marna) Degenkolb and John (Betty) Degenkolb; sisters-in-law, Esther Degenkolb and Bonnie Slaughter; two nieces and nine nephews.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gene Degenkolb, sister-in-law Joan Degenkolb, brother-in-law Keith Slaughter, and a nephew.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Hasler-Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St., Greentown. Funeral services will be 2pm, Wednesday, April 28, at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 N. Maple St., Greentown. Pastor Paul Boss will officiate with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com.