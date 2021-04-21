Man arrested at Baymont Inn after SWAT team activated

A man was arrested yesterday at Baymont Inn after hours of negotiating with the Howard County SWAT team.

Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Community Corrections Officers were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Michael Dennis, 36, at the Baymont Inn, 1709 E. Lincoln Road, yesterday morning. Dennis was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a legend drug, domestic battery, driving while suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, after officers made verbal contact with Dennis in his room, Dennis began barricading the entry door. In an attempt to get him to exit the room, deputies deployed a chemical agent under the door.

After having minimal effect, deputies attempted to deploy additional chemical agents to force Dennis from the room.

However, Dennis stated, “If you start spraying, I’ll start shooting,” according to the report.

Deputies then set up a perimeter on the room, began evacuating the adjacent rooms, and activated the Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Negotiators. Sheriff’s negotiators contacted Dennis and started building a rapport with him in order to get him to peacefully surrender.

However, after several hours of negotiations with no progress, SWAT operators were instructed to deploy CS gas into the room from outside. As SWAT approached, Dennis fired one round from a handgun inside the room and made demands for SWAT to leave. SWAT operators executed their plan and deployed several canisters of gas in order to force Dennis to peacefully surrender, but Dennis already had retreated to the bathroom and further barricaded himself and made threats to shoot anyone who attempted to come in or himself.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., negotiators successfully talked Dennis into surrendering, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Howard County Jail on the outstanding warrants.

Howard County Sheriff’s detectives and members of the Sheriff’s Task Force Unit were called to process the scene. Preliminarily, Dennis has been charged with the following additional charges, with additional local and federal charges to be filled.

Criminal recklessness, level 5 felony

Resisting arrest, level 6 felony.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by medics from Howard Regional Hospital and members of the Howard County Emergency Management Agency.