Man accused of murder allegedly strangled victim

A Kokomo man accused of murder allegedly strangled his victim, girlfriend Elizabeth Rodriguez, to death before attempting to hide her body under a mattress in an alleyway.

This past Sunday, Kokomo police located a body of a woman, later identified as Rodriguez, 40, that was concealed by a mattress about 60 feet from the back door of her residence on West Taylor Street. According to investigators, she was lying on her back with her torso exposed, and lividity could be seen around her back and sides. Her face and neck were “very purple” with what appeared to be petechial hemorrhaging in both eyes.

While officers were at the scene, Rodriguez’s boyfriend, James Charles, 28, arrived who said he had been out looking for Rodriguez. According to the probable cause affidavit, he told officers Rodriguez frequently used marijuana and had left the apartment on foot at about 2 a.m. to purchase the drug.

Charles said he woke up at 12 p.m. on Oct. 25 to find Rodriguez hadn’t returned home and that he left to go look for her. When he returned home, he found emergency personnel in the alley next to his girlfriend’s apartment where he had been living.

Officers showed Charles a photo of Rodriguez, and he confirmed her identity but denied any knowledge or involvement in her death. Charles asked who was in the alley, and officers advised him that it was a female.

“Mr. Charles appeared to be distraught and crying; however, I did not see any tears,” read the affidavit.

Authorities contacted Rodriguez’s mother and brother who lived out of state. According to the affidavit, they said that the victim had called them the week prior, telling them that Charles had choked her on two occasions that week and that a friend of the victim had gone to Rodriguez and Charles’ apartment and saw red marks around her neck while speaking to her. Rodriguez had told the friend that “she thought she was going to die” on two occasions.

After learning this, officers found another case in which Charles had choked another female at a local hotel.

Police began questioning Charles who admitted to killing Rodriguez, claiming it was an accident.

“He went on to tell me that Elizabeth came home from work, and they were drinking. He stated he spilled her drink all over himself, and she became upset. He stated that Elizabeth came at him, and he was defending himself,” read the affidavit.

Initially, Charles claimed Rodriguez went upstairs and fell on the banister, striking her neck, and that’s what killed her. After further questioning, Rodriguez admitted he had killed her by putting her in a “full nelson” and choking her.

“After choking her, he wrapped her up in a sheet, dragged her out of the apartment, and put her behind the garage in the alleyway. He went on to say that he pulled a mattress from down the alley and leaned it up against the garage to conceal her body. He stated he put the sheet in a trash tote down the alley,” read the affidavit.

Charles allegedly stated he went back to the apartment, collected Rodriguez’s personal items, put them in a bag, and threw them away in a dumpster near the Kokomo Rescue Mission. Officers transported Charles to the locations where he said he had put the sheet and personal items, and they were located.

James was transported to the Howard County jail where he was arrested for murder. Rodriguez's cause and manner of death still is pending the results of an autopsy.