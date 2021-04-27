Malaya Coleman

Malaya Grace Coleman passed away at the young age of 19 months and five days. She was born on September 16, 2019 to Monyae Young and Jalen Coleman, both of Kokomo.
Malaya was always a happy baby; always smiling. Her personality was certainly infectious. She was spoiled and loved by her family. She was daddy's girl for sure. She enjoyed her sister and being around her cousins. Malaya had her nana and mom-mom wrapped around her finger. Her favorite stuffed animal was Elmo. She loved listening to Cocomelon and her mom singing to her. She also enjoyed being dressed up by her adoring family.
Many would say that Malaya needed us, but to the contrary, we are the ones who needed her. God chose her specifically to have an impact on all those whose paths she crossed. Malaya showed us what love is: courage, strength, and faith.
Malaya is survived by her parents; her grandparents, Martinea Young, Clifford Johnson, and Micha'el Tharp-Hughes (Derrick); a sister, Jay' Anna Coleman; a favorite cousin, Mylo Young, all of Kokomo; great grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Preceding her in death is her grandfather, Charles Coleman.
Services for Malaya will be held at 11am on Wednesday, April 28 at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visiting from 10-11am.
Memorial contributions for the family can be delivered to the mortuary.
Malaya Grace was our earth angel and now she's our guardian angel.