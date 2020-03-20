On March 19, the Indiana Supreme Court entered an order approving the petition filed March 17 by the Howard County judges to implement emergency procedures deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Effective March 17, and running through April 20, all Howard County courts will operate on a limited basis, hearing matters that are essential and emergency or time sensitive in nature.
“The Howard County courts are actively monitoring best practices as set forth by emergency management and health officials to ensure that we are taking the necessary steps in response to the virus,” said Howard Circuit Court Judge Lynn Murray. “Maintaining required court operations is important. The health and safety of our employees and community are also important. Therefore, the Howard County courts are changing procedures so that only essential and emergency hearings will be held during this time.”
During this time, all criminal and civil jury trials, all civil proceedings except protective order proceedings, emergency CHINS proceedings and time-sensitive CHINS fact finding hearings, juvenile detention hearings, emergency custody and parenting-time motions, and other emergencies and or matters deemed urgent in the court’s discretion are suspended and will be rescheduled for some time after April 20.
In addition, the courts have rescheduled many non-emergency criminal proceedings until after April 20, with the courts limiting hearings during the next 30 days to initial hearings, bond issues, emergency motions, and certain sentencing hearings involving defendants who are incarcerated in the Howard County jail. Those hearings involving defendants in the jail or juveniles in the Kinsey Center are being conducted using video conferencing.
The Supreme Court’s order tolls all laws, rules, and procedures setting time limits in all criminal and civil matters, as well as any interest on judgments that accrues during this period.
Each local court will also implement limited courtroom attendance to parties to the litigation, necessary witnesses, and attorneys as authorized by the Supreme Court’s order. Any attorney wishing to appear remotely for status or non-evidentiary hearings may do so, and the courts are permitting remote participation or continuances of proceedings involving any persons experiencing flu-like symptoms or believe they may have been exposed to the virus.
Individuals with questions relating to court proceedings during this time are encouraged to direct them to their attorney, or if they do not have an attorney, to the court or clerk offices. Each local court’s offices, as well as the Howard County Clerk’s offices, will remain open during normal business hours. Many questions regarding the scheduling of court proceedings can be answered by accessing https://public.courts.in.gov/mycase.