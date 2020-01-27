Zoobilation 2020 Tickets on Sale Feb. 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Where the savanna meets the city, guests will find a landscape filled with decadent foods, top-shelf beverages, amazing live music and some of the planet’s most iconic animals for Zoobilation 2020 presented by Indianapolis Power & Light Company.
Tickets for Indianapolis’ most anticipated event of the year go on sale at 9am Feb. 3 on the Indianapolis Zoo’s website, and they will sell out fast. The event takes place at the Zoo on June 12, beginning at 5:30pm with the Premium Experience presented by Ice Miller LLP and followed by general admission from 7pm to midnight.
Journey to Africa: Tons of Fun — the theme for this 34th annual event — pays homage to the humongous African elephant and the opening of the Zoo’s new Tembo Camp exhibit. The largest land mammal on Earth, elephants also have a beauty and majesty that will provide the perfect inspiration for Zoobilation attendees’ black-tie attire.
This sizable celebration will take around 5,500 guests on a tasting safari with delicacies from 70 of Central Indiana’s most popular restaurants, all vying for Zoobilation’s coveted people’s choice and blue-ribbon awards. Plus, attendees will sip cocktails, wines and other beverages presented by Republic National Distributing Company. As the sun sets, the rhythms of live music will fill the night with entertainment presented by Bose McKinney & Evans LLP.
Additionally, the Premium Experience provides a limited number of partygoers early access to the full event as well as other exclusive benefits, including opportunities to see the elephants up close and interact with several other species that Zoobilation supports. Additionally, these guests will enjoy priority parking, an arrival gift and access to the air-conditioned Tembo Lounge in the Ascension St. Vincent Dolphin Pavilion.
The Midwest’s largest black-tie fundraising event, Zoobilation is also a party with a purpose, supporting the Zoo’s animal conservation mission. In 2019, the event raised $2.5 million to help fund the care of the Zoo’s nearly 1,300 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.
All Zoobilation guests must be 21 or older. General admission tickets are $275 for Zoo members (limit four) and $300 for nonmembers. Premium Experience tickets are an additional $300. All tickets are nonrefundable.
