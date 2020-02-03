Zoobilation tickets are sold out

What an incredible response! The Indianapolis Zoo is excited to announce that Zoobilation presented by Indianapolis Power & Light Company has sold out to the general public.
The Indianapolis Zoo is very grateful to have such wonderful community support, because that’s what makes this event Indiana’s largest and most anticipated black-tie fundraiser year after year. Last year, Zoobilation raised a record $2.5 million to fund the Zoo’s animal care and global conservation efforts.
We’re now looking ahead to June 12 when around 5,500 guests will help us celebrate our African elephants and the opening of our new Tembo Camp during Journey to Africa: Tons of Fun.
This year, our guests can look forward to:
- Delicious cuisine from more than 70 of Central Indiana’s finest and most popular restaurants
- Top-shelf cocktails, beer and wines served at bars throughout the Zoo
- Live music all night long from some of the area’s hottest bands
- Interactions with some of the incredible animals Zoobilation supports
- Colorful, animal-inspired fashions