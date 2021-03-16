A friend recently sent an email telling what people in their eighth decade are thinking.

It was interesting, entertaining, and cause for reflecting on how we have lived in the past and especially the way we are living during these last few years. Hopefully, you can identify with some of the activities and enjoy reflecting on them. too.

Do you like to go camping? That’s an activity that has never appeared on our to-do list. The comforts of being at home are far more enjoyable. This friend was right when she said, “Camping is where you spend a small fortune to live like a homeless person.” Now, who really wants to do that?

Are you a multitasker? “Those are the people who can listen, ignore, and forget all at the same time.” Too often older people ask questions and then fail to listen when answers are given. Instantly they realize words were spoken and were heard but not comprehended to the point the person can remember what those words actually meant. When that takes place, the topic of conversation needs to be changed immediately. This situation happens more and more as the elderly get older. With the way some people are living these days, have you decided this? “Common sense is not a gift. It’s a punishment because you have to deal with everyone who doesn’t have it.”

I laughed about turning off the television. There are times I touch the off button on the television remote control, and my husband continues to say I haven’t clicked the phone off. It is definitely confusing to press the wrong button if you’re in a lift chair and want to change channels on television. Today there are just too many buttons to press.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While growing older, the following way of living is increasing each day, “Sometimes it takes me all day to get nothing done.” When nothing has been accomplished by 3 p.m., I try to wash and dry clothes that should have been done the previous day or remove dishes from the kitchen sink that have been patiently waiting to be washed.

My favorite was “When you can’t find the sunshine, be the sunshine.” “Some people you’re glad to see coming; some people you’re glad to see going.” Which are you? Have you ever compared people with clouds? “People are like clouds; once they disappear, it’s a beautiful day.” Is this the way you appear to those near you?

It’s amazing to note what was and now what is important later in life. People are getting much closer to, “I came. I saw. I forgot what I was doing. Retraced my steps. Got lost on the way back. Now I have no idea what’s going on.”

It’s my hope you aren’t there yet. When you hit your eighth decade, each day becomes a greater challenge than it was the day before.