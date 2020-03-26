You can now search Ancestry Library Edition for free

One of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s more popular databases has always been Ancestry Library Edition. But you could only access it from inside one of our KHCPL locations – until now.
“KHCPL’s worked with Ancestry Library Edition to temporarily allow our patrons to access this easy-to-use and extensive database from home,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “We have Amy Russell, Head of the Genealogy & Local History Department, to thank for that. And we have Aaron Rood, a member of our IT Department, to thank for getting the access link ready for patrons. We also thank Ancestry Library Edition for partnering with us to make this happen, which allows people to use our services while staying home and staying safe. Although we’re closed until tentatively April 20, we continue to work to serve the community.”
Ancestry Library Edition is a division of Ancestry.com. It’s a research tool offering the most comprehensive genealogical information available online. The collection has information from more than 9,000 databases, including 4 billion names, and 200 billion images from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia. You can search public members’ family trees; birth, marriage, criminal, tax, obituary, death, cemetery, city directory, military, census, immigration, and last will and testament records; and message boards, maps, gazetteers, atlases, and church histories.
If you click on “Learning Center,” there are tips from experts, including tips on African American and Native American research, and finding your German ancestors, just to name a few.
Ready to get started? Simply go to https://www.khcpl.org/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=449 and enter your library card number.
Don’t have a library card? That’s not a problem, thanks to Kayla Skiles, Head of Circulation. Now you can get one online! Just go to khcpl.org/ecard and fill out the NEW! GET A KHCPL LIBRARY CARD ONLINE form. You need to live in one of the following townships in Howard County: Center, Taylor, Howard, Clay, Ervin, Harrison, Honey Creek, or Monroe. KHCPL will then email you a library card and PIN number. The card will be good for 60 days. Upon KHCPL’s reopening, we invite you to come by any KHCPL location to show your identification to keep the card active.
“During this unprecedented time, KHCPL is working to offer whatever we can virtually,” Fipps said. “We not only now allow you to get a KHCPL card online, but we also have renewed all the cards that have expired since 2019. And we have temporarily increased the number of HOOPLA items you can check out per month per library card to 15.”
HOOPLA is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, eAudiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows using portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets. If you’ve never used it, KHCPL’s Readers’ Advisory Librarian, Melissa Wheelock, has created a tutorial you can watch on our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2QGTEqA.
Along with Ancestry Library Edition and HOOPLA, KHCPL offers a great deal of FREE resources that people can access from home using their KHCPL card. Just go to KHCPL.org and click on “Research” and then “All databases” to see the full list.
Here are some of the more popular ones:
- Overdrive: It allows you to borrow ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and streaming videos free from KHCL library to enjoy on your mobile device or computer. You can read, listen, or watch instantly, or download the materials for later offline usage.
- com: It’s a library of over 4,000 different video courses for different skill levels. Subjects covered include business, photography, information technology, and web and social media.
- Creativebug: It offers more than 1,000 award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized experts and artists. Classes including using a Cricut, sewing, drawing, jewelry making, painting, food decorating, and more.
- Flipster Magazine and RBdigital Magazines: Both of these allow you to browse magazines online. FREE!
- Freegal Music: You can download free music, up to three songs per week. Songs are yours to keep and can transfer them to any portable device.
- Howard County Memory Project: If you like researching your ancestry, this provides digital access to the historical, genealogical, and personal memories associated with Howard County.
- Mango Languages: Learn a new language FREE. It prepares learners for realistic conversations and strengthens everyday communication skills in over 70 world languages, including English.
- National Geographic Kids: It offers kids accurate and age-appropriate content focusing on science, nature, culture, archaeology, and space.
- Universal Class: It provides unlimited access to continuing education courses, covering a broad range of topics.
- ChiltonLibrary: It provides access to repair, maintenance, and service information on the most popular cars, trucks, vans and SUVs on the road today, as well as many new vehicles.
If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org or contact us via social media.