Yogi's Pizza celebrates 50 years: James Harrell opened the then-downtown eatery in his mid-20s

As a young adult, James Harrell took a leap of faith and opened a restaurant in the heart of downtown Kokomo, capitalizing on the bustling area that drew students to restaurants at lunchtime and crowds to the popular theaters and hotels in the evenings.

Little did he know his restaurant, Yogi’s Pizza, still would be serving the community 50 years later. In January, the restaurant will celebrate half a century in business, a milestone Harrell said he didn’t think he’d live to see.

“I thought I’d be dead and buried by now. No, I didn’t think we’d get here,” said Harrell, 76. “But we have a decent business, and I thank God for what we do have.”

Humble beginnings

Harrell moved to Kokomo in the ‘50s with his mom, dad, and seven siblings, and they didn’t have much — a car and a tent. Half of the family slept in the car, while the other half slept in the tent. They’d pick tomatoes to get by until Harrell’s father got a job and was able to better support the family.

His parents, he said, taught him the value of hard work and taking care of each other.

“My mom and dad were the greatest people ever, kept us fed, clothed. We was poor,” he said. “It’s been a rough road, still not easy.”

Harrell graduated from Kokomo High School in 1964 and joined the Kokomo Fire Department two years later. He was downtown one day when he noticed the popular restaurant he frequented on his lunches in high school, located on the corner of Main and Superior streets, was for sale. The husband had died, and the wife couldn’t do it by herself, Harrell said.

A new venture

Harrell called the owner, made a deal, and bought the restaurant in 1971. Harrell started calling it Yogi’s and kept much of the same menu, slinging coney dogs, baked hamburgers, and fountain drinks. Business was booming.

“Business downtown at that time was busy, a lot of people, parades for everything, really enjoyable downtown. There was a hotel right across the street. I remember the old jail sat downtown. It was just really a hoppin’ place, downtown was,” he said. “Now when I was in high school I remember eating at my place when I was a kid. Those kids would hit it, man, running at lunchtime to get a seat, not knowing that I would own it one of these days.”

As the roles reversed and Harrell became the owner, he was lucky enough to get those same crowds. He said it was “amazing” to see all of the students do the same thing he did. At lunchtime, every seat in the restaurant would fill up, and the jukebox would be playing nonstop.

“It was a stampede. It was really amazing to watch,” Harrell said.

A couple of years into owning the business, Harrell added pizza to the menu, something he credited to his good friend, the late Dick Bronson, who’s known for starting We Care. Bronson had owned a pizza place in Burlington, and he eventually got out of it but still had the recipes. Bronson offered to share them with Harrell and teach him how to make a quality pie.

“He said, ‘Yogi, let me show you how to do pizza.’ So Dick taught us how to do it. He got me going in the pizza business,” Harrell said.

Yogi's became only about the fourth pizza shop in town at that time, Harrell said.

The job kept Harrell busy, and he quit the fire department in 1976 to focus all of his effort on it.

Still humble

In 1985, Harrell moved Yogi’s Pizza to where it stands today on West North Street and continued to serve his loyal customer base. That location also was familiar to Harrell as a TV shop and car lot formerly sat on it. When Harrell was younger, he’d worked at the TV shop and remembered gawking at all of the cars at the neighboring lot.

“They had Oldsmobile 442 and all the older vehicles. It was amazing,” he said.

Harrell turned part of the property into warehouses in 1993 and continued to add to his menu at Yogi’s.

Over the years, he never hesitated to help those in need. He’s known for giving away food to the hungry, and for the past several years he’s given away free meals of chicken and noodles or chili, grilled cheese sandwiches, and drinks on Saturdays to anyone who says they’re in need.

“He helps a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” said his wife, Ruth Harrell. “He helps them get housing. He gives them jobs. He gives them food. He’s bought cars for employees. It’s a lot that people don’t realize. They just think he’s here, but he has a good heart.”

Harrell said if he can help someone, he will.

“If people come in and if I think they need help, I’ll give it to them,” he said.

When asked how it felt to hit the 50-year mark, Harrell didn’t hesitate to say “wore out.” He works seven days a week, 365 days a year, and long shifts, topping 16 hours many days. Good help, he said, is hard to come by, and as a restaurant owner, the work falls on his shoulders. Still, he thanked his staff for their help in keeping the restaurant going right alongside him.

Despite the hard work and long days, Harrell said he was proud Yogi’s has lasted five decades and counting.

“I’m proud, making it in a small business for 50 years and still to be around,” he said. “Now with the virus coming, it really kicked us hard, but we’re just tightening our belts and trying to do what we can do keep going. We’re still hanging in there.”