Yoga with Staci brings exercise, mindfulness to Kokomo

“Just breathe” is a mantra Staci Colon, owner and instructor at Yoga with Staci, says often but many people fail to do.

It turns out that yoga is the perfect way to both get physical exercise and relieve stress, letting outside worries drift away and remembering to “just breathe” when times get rough.

“Yoga is a combination of uniting the mind and the body and we do that through our breath,” said Colon. “I loved the idea of what it was doing mentally as much as physically as far as the breathing and meditative aspect of it.”

Colon started practicing yoga on a consistent basis more than three years ago. She loved it so much she soon began taking instruction classes, only wishing to learn more at first and not with a goal to become a teacher. When she finished the course she knew she wanted to bring what she had learned about yoga to the Kokomo community.

After months of doing free Zoom classes during the pandemic shutdown, Colon found a permanent home for Yoga with Staci in Olds Plaza in March.

When walking into the yoga studio, one finds the floor divided up into socially distant spaces using votive candles and the Sanskrit symbol for breath. Lights are dimmed and curtains are pulled during classes to create a sense of privacy and a safe place for learning.

Colon currently teaches three styles of yoga: Hatha, Yin and chair yoga. Hatha is focused “on mindful movements with breath promoting alignment, strength and flexibility in the body.” Yin, on the other hand, “is yoga for the joints, tendons, fascia and connective tissues.” It revolves around relaxing the muscles, stillness and holding poses for up to five minutes.

Chair yoga “offers the same benefits of the Hatha classes while using the chair for support. Poses are performed seated in the chair or standing using the chair for support.”

“Anyone can do chair yoga,” Colon said. “You still get a benefit out of that. It’s good for someone who has had an injury and couldn’t get down on the floor but they wanted to come and get the benefit of yoga.”

Classes often start in a seated position, sitting cross-legged or with legs out front, or seated in a chair if it is chair yoga.

“We just begin to breathe — quieting your mind, shutting the chatter and chaos outside of the four walls, inhaling and exhaling through the nose,” said Colon. “When you focus on your breath then it keeps your mind from focusing on other things.”

The benefits of yoga include increasing flexibility, strength and mental wellness, said Colon. The breathing techniques also help to find mental clarity. She said the breath work and stillness of yoga can be very helpful for people with a lot of stress and anxiety.

Kim Miller, a class participant since March, found the mental aspects of yoga to be just as beneficial as the physical. She began in the chair yoga class but soon wanted to try to push herself further. She found the lessons helped her deal with struggles outside of the studio, such as caring for aging parents.

“The fact [Staci] says ‘just breathe’ — I don’t have to handle all of this,” said Miller. “Just breathe through the situation, have the calmness of it, and let things be what they are. Just that you stop and say ‘take a deep breath. This isn’t awful. You will get through it,’ and I think that has been very helpful for me.”

She said another benefit is being able to push the outside world away while in the studio, knowing that time is to work on the self.

“Yoga is more than just the poses, it’s more than just moving, it’s the mind and the breath at work,” Colon said.

She said the biggest misconception about yoga is that it is about twisting your body into a pretzel. Colon prefers to teach a slower style of yoga that doesn’t take as much power to complete. She also uses props like blocks, straps and blankets that assist students in completing poses. These items can be rented before each class on the studio’s website.

Colon encourages those wary or self-conscious about attending a class to reach out and discuss their concerns with her. She likes to describe her style of teaching and talk about any fitness challenges the possible student will have before they begin classes. She also recommends checking in with a doctor before starting to make sure a student is healthy enough for yoga.

She stressed there is no judgment or comparison between students during classes. Students will be paying attention to her and not what the person is doing next to them. She also said everyone’s body is different and what one person may be able to do may not be possible for another. And that is OK.

“This is a yoga studio. It’s all we are doing in here,” she said. “I try to have the atmosphere set so it’s comfortable and people aren’t intimidated.”

Colon hopes more men will make their way into the studio and give yoga a try.

“I think men tend to think this is just a woman’s practice and it’s not,” she said. “We all need mindfulness. And especially the stretching, the moving. Get into the stretching so you can continue to move as we age.”

Students can register for a class session online at https://www.yogawithstaci.com/. Space is limited. Yoga with Staci is located at Olds Plaza, 2028 S. Elizabeth St., and can be reached at 765-271-3372.