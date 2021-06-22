The Kokomo Family YMCA is offering a new STEM camp at Camp Tycony this summer.
120 area youth ages 6 to 12 now have the chance to explore science, technology, engineering, and math while also getting a full camp experience out in nature and seeing science in action among Camp Tycony’s 52 acres.
The camp started June 21 and runs in four one-week sessions with 30 spots open each week. While the camp takes place from 9 to 1:30 p.m. daily, wraparound care will be offered from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The YMCA also has partnered with Kokomo School Corporation’s Summer Food Program to provide breakfast, lunch, and a snack to campers. Campers also will participate in campfire cooking for a second snack.
To register, visit camptycony.com or visit the YMCA. Registration packets will be available there as well. While a $10 registration fee is being asked, Severns said it can be waived for families experiencing hardships.