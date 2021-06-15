YMCA offers summer stem camp

The Kokomo Family YMCA is offering a new STEM camp at Camp Tycony this summer, thanks to a $24,000 grant from NiSource Charitable Foundation, the charitable foundation supported by NIPSCO’s parent company NiSource Inc.

The grant will give 120 area sixth- through 12th-graders the chance to explore science, technology, engineering, and math while also getting a full camp experience out in nature and seeing science in action among Camp Tycony’s 52 acres. Trish Severns, CEO of the YMCA, said the camp will address “the summer learning slip” while spotlighting important STEM fields.

“We really want to be able to show how summer learning is important, and summer learning doesn’t necessarily have to be just at home reading. There’s so many fun things you can do outdoors, and you can make it a lot of fun,” Severns said. “We really wanted to have something special that was really focused on STEM, and then STEM is really important for young girls as well because we want to make sure they understand that STEM is not just for boys.”

The camp will start June 21 and run in four one-week sessions with 30 spots open each week. While the camp takes place from 9 to 1:30 p.m. daily, wraparound care will be offered for families who are working and can’t leave to pick up their kids. The wraparound care will be offered from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The YMCA also has partnered with Kokomo School Corporation’s Summer Food Program to provide breakfast, lunch, and a snack to campers. Campers also will participate in campfire cooking for a second snack.

“They are completely covered from top to bottom,” said Severns.

The camp will be facilitated by YMCA staff along with interns from Indiana University Kokomo. Activities include exploring chemical reactions behind building a volcano and the science behind hurricanes. Campers also will receive take-home STEM kits that they can experiment with at home with their family, a backpack to “carry all their fun little treasures in,” and a camp shirt.

Severns said she hopes the YMCA will be able to make the STEM camp an annual event families can look forward to.

“We’re anticipating a great summer, and we just hope that we can pack it with lots of kids and enjoy it and the great outdoors. We are really, really thankful for NiSource and NIPSCO’s forethought and generosity to make this program happen,” said Severns.

Karen McLean, NIPSCO public affairs and economic development manager, said such camps are vital for students as job growth in STEM fields is projected to continue to increase, while many jobs remain unfilled.

"The opportunity to create a better understanding of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics is vital in developing our future workforce. NIPSCO applauds the Kokomo Family YMCA as they continue to serve our community in innovative ways,” said McLean.

To register for the camp, visit camptycony.com If anyone has questions, they can visit the YMCA in downtown Kokomo. Registration packets will be available there as well. While a $10 registration fee is being asked, Severns said it can be waived for families experiencing hardships.